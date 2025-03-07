Supercross 2025 Indianapolis preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch

Ken Roczen picked a great week to win in Round 8 of the Monster Energy Supercross season at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida. That victory gave him momentum as he heads to a track that has been kind in recent years. Like Cooper Webb at Arlington, Texas, in 2021, Roczen found the repetition to his liking and he swept three races at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, that year over three different runner-up finishers.

If that did not give him a big enough statistical advantage, he added another victory in 2023 and a second-place finish last year to the eventual champion Jett Lawrence.

And Roczen’s stats could be even better: He missed 2022 to injury. Last year, he swept the podium in the Triple Crown format race but lost to Jett Lawrence, who swept victory lane.

Everyone expects Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton to continue their strength and there are enough numbers in their favor to justify that belief. Sexton stood on the podium in third in last year’s Triple Crown format with two third-place finishes and a second. Webb has been on the overall podium three times, including twice during the 2021 residency. In the third and final race, he was the runner-up to Roczen.

This could be a great weekend for Justin Barcia. He has three runner-up finishes since 2020, the most recent of which came in 2023 when he crossed under the checkers behind Ken Roczen. As noted in this week’s betting preview, Barcia is a solid longshot with odds of +462 to stand on the podium once more but he wants more. He believes he can be the seventh different winner this season.

To make matters even more special, the Indianapolis race is dedicated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital so the field is racing for a cause.

The Supercross series has featured six or more winners on 12 occasions but this is the second fastest they have achieved that number. According to Clinton Fowler at WeWentFast.com, in 1985 the sixth winner came in Round 7 when Jeff Ward scored the victory. He went on to win the championship that year as two more riders added their name to the winners list.

Eight denotes the record for the most winners. If Barcia, Jason Anderson or any other winless rider stands on top of the podium, it will be only the third time in history there have been more than six. There were seven winners in 1995.

In the 250 division, this will be the first East / West Showdown. This is the earliest fans have seen the two coasts battle for supremacy since 2019.

Indianapolis has hosted an East / West Showdown only once before when Jeremy Martin beat Peacock analyst Adam Cianciarulo. Martin was later docked seven championship points for jumping on a red cross flag.

Fowler notes that this will be the 62nd time the coasts have battled head-to-head. The West leads the series with 34 wins to 27 for the East.

The field is wide open this week since West rider Haiden Deegan is the only racer with more than one win.

And it’s anyone’s guess as to who could be the eighth winner since the list of winless riders with podiums is also broad. Cole Davies has a pair of podiums while Tom Vialle, Coty Schock, Michael Mosiman, Seth Hammaker, and Daxton Bennick each have one. Cameron McAdoo also has one podium, but will not race this week after undergoing knee surgery.

2025 Top-10 finishers

450s

Cooper Webb (2 wins; 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Chase Sexton (2 wins, 4 podiums, 7 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Ken Roczen (1 win, 6 podiums, 7 top-fives, 7 top-10s)

Jett Lawrence (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Eli Tomac (1 win, 1 podium, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Malcolm Stewart (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 8 top-10s)

Jason Anderson (3 podiums, 3 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Hunter Lawrence (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Aaron Plessinger (1 podium, 1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Justin Cooper (4 top-fives, 6 top-10s)

Justin Hill (1 top-five, 6 top-10s)

Justin Barcia (7 top-10s)

Dylan Ferrandis (3 top-10s)

Joey Savatgy (4 top-10s)

Shane McElrath (1 top-10)

250s

Haiden Deegan (2 wins, 4 podiums, 5 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Julien Beaumer (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Jordon Smith (1 win, 3 podiums, 4 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Max Anstie (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

RJ Hampshire (1 win, 2 podiums, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Jo Shimoda (1 win, 1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Levi Kitchen (1 win, 1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Cole Davies (2 podiums, 3 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Tom Vialle (1 podium, 3 top-fives, 3 top-10s)

Coty Schock (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 5 top-10s)

Michael Mosiman (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 4 top-10s)

Seth Hammaker (1 podium, 2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Daxton Bennick (1 podium, 1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Cameron McAdoo (1 podium, 1 top-five, 1 top-10)

Ryder DiFrancesco (2 top-fives, 2 top-10s)

Garrett Marchbanks (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Chance Hymas (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Nate Thrasher (1 top-five, 3 top-10s)

Maximus Vohland (1 top-five, 2 top-10s)

Anthony Bourdon (3 top-10s)

Hunter Yoder (2 top-10s)

Carson Mumford (2 top-10s)

Cullin Park (2 top-10s)

Drew Adams (1 top-10)

Parker Ross (1 top-10)

Cole Thompson (1 top-10)

Levi Kitchen (1 top-10)

Austin Forkner (1 top-10)

Henry Miller (1 top-10)

Enzo Lopes (1 top-10)

Lux Turner (1 top-10)

Jett Reynolds (1 top-10)

Hardy Munoz (1 top-10)

Previous Daytona Winners

450s

2024: Jett Lawrence (Followed by Ken Sexton, Chase Sexton) *

2023: Ken Roczen (Justin Barcia, Cooper Webb)

2022: Eli Tomac (Justin Barcia, Marvin Musquin)

2021, Race 3: Ken Roczen (Cooper Webb, Marvin Musquin)

2021, Race 2: Ken Roczen (Justin Barcia, Eli Tomac)

2021, Race 1: Ken Roczen (Eli Tomac, Cooper Webb)

250s

2024: Cameron McAdoo (Tom Vialle, Haiden Deegan) *

2023: Hunter Lawrence (Nate Thrasher, Jordon Smith)

2022: Jett Lawrence (Cameron McAdoo, RJ Hampshire)

2021, Race 3: Christian Craig (Jo Shimoda, Colt Nichols)

2021, Race 2: Colt Nichols (Christian Craig, Michael Mosiman)

2021, Race 1: Colt Nichols (Michael Mosiman, Jo Shimoda)

* Triple Crown format

Previews

Daytona

Arlington

Detroit

Tampa

Anaheim 2

San Diego

Anaheim 1

More SuperMotocross News

Indianapolis Betting Odds

Cameron McAdoo to undergo knee surgery

What riders said after Daytona

Levi Kitchen breaks collarbone at Daytona SX

Daytona 450 results | 250 results

Ken Roczen wins first Daytona race

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool

Daytona Supercross preview

Jordon Smith punctures lung in Arlington crash

Cooper Webb wins Arlington; Sexton loses red plate

