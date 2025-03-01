 Skip navigation
2025 Supercross Round 8 Daytona LIVE Updates leaderboard, news, results

A new Daytona winner will be crowned this week, so you won’t want to miss a minute of the action. Bookmark this page.

 • Live Updates
 ⦁ 
Updated 
SX 2025 Rd 08 Daytona Duel Track.jpg

Feld Entertainment / Align Media

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida: A new track winner will be crowned at Daytona International Speedway in Round 8 of the Monster Energy Supercross series as the GOAT Eli Tomac and defending champion Jett Lawrence are on the injured list.

Rain has plagued the last two runnings of this race, but that will not be an issue this year with bright blue skies and warm Southeastern temperatures.

Updates
Further Reading
By
Dan Beaver
  

As we wait for the evening program, catch up on any of the news you may have missed.

More SuperMotocross News

A DM led to partnership between Moranz, Champion Tool
Daytona Supercross preview
What riders said after Arlington
Jordon Smith punctures lung in Arlington crash
Detroit 450 results | 250W results
Cooper Webb wins Arlington; Sexton loses red plate
Kevin Moranz works his way up the chart
Eli Tomac may return before Supercross ends