Josh Herrin joins Rahal Ducati Moto for 2026 MotoAmerica Supersport

Josh Herrin will join Rahal Ducati Moto (RDM) to campaign in the 2026 MotoAmerica Supersport division with primary sponsorship from Desnuda Tequila.

“Racing with RDM feels like the perfect next step,” said Herrin in a news release. “Graham (Rahal) and Ben (Spies) moved mountains to make this happen so quickly and, throughout the entire process, they’ve been nothing but professional, supportive, and genuine. They picked me up at a moment when I needed it most, and that means a lot. The future is bright with this team, and I’m excited to get to work.”

Herrin won the 2022 Supersport division with a margin of 106 points over Rocco Landers, a margin of nearly 40 percent.

He won the last two Superbike championships in 2024 and 2025. The 2024 championship was the first for Ducati since 1994.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Josh to Rahal Ducati Moto,” said Graham Rahal, Team Owner. “It was an opportunity too good to pass up. Desnuda is rebuilding a vibrant, fun, and unapologetic energy, and that spirit aligns perfectly with Josh. We’re focused on growing this team and already looking ahead to 2027, where the possibility of running multiple Superbikes on the grid is within reach.”

The 2026 season is part of a restructuring within RDM that includes an expanded technical infrastructure, strengthened rider support systems, and new leadership roles within the organization. The team’s goal is to field multiple Superbikes in 2027 by developing rising talent in the Supersport division.

“It’s an exciting time for the team,” said Rahal Ducati Moto Team Principal Ben Spies. “Josh brings incredible experience and a championship-winning mindset that will be invaluable to our younger riders, Kayla (Yaakov) and Alessandro (Di Mario). Building on the guidance PJ (Jacobsen) has provided over the past two years, Josh’s mentorship on and off the track will help them develop faster, elevate their performance, and strengthen the program as a whole.”

