Bobby Fong debuts in World Superbike in Portugal, sharpening skills for 2026 MotoAmerica

Bobby Fong made his World Superbike debut in Round 10 at the Estoril circuit in Portugal as the Attack Performance Strack Racing Yamaha continues to accumulate notes for the 2026 MotoAmerica Superbike campaign, which begins April 19, 2026.

Fong entered the final round of the 2025 MotoAmerica Superbike season as one of three riders with a shot at winning the championship. He won the first race on Saturday, , which gave him a sizeable points lead, but crashed out of both Sunday events and fell to third in the standings.

“We really enjoyed our time in Portugal,” said Richard Stanboli, Attack Performance Strack Racing Yamaha Team Manager, in a news release. “The people are great, and the WSBK paddock is happy to have us join them. Yamaha Racing Europe has been very welcoming, and their hospitality is extraordinary. They have gone out of their way to make us feel like part of the Yamaha family.

“We’ve been working closely with the WorldSBK team on chassis and electronics, comparing notes and data in preparation for our 2026 MotoAmerica effort. We made steady improvements over the course of the weekend, but to improve more, we need some bigger steps. We look forward to Jerez and continuing our European working vacation.”

The goal of the weekend was not results-based, so Fong garnered as much experience as possible. After qualifying 21st, he was running at the end of both of the weekend races, finishing 17th on Saturday and 18th on Sunday.

Toprak Razgatlioglu won the first race with Nicola Bulega victorious in the second race.

“We knew it was going to be a big task coming here,” Fong said. “From the first session to the final race today, we’ve made progress each session and improved our pace. We’re learning a lot. Richard (Stanboli) keeps reminding me that we’re learning for the future, but as a racer, you always want to be a little closer to the front.

“We’ll keep learning and trying new things with the bike to see what works and what doesn’t, and keep chipping away at it. There are a few key areas where I’m losing time in general, so that’s what we are trying to work on. We’ll do our homework during the week and hopefully improve at the next track. We’re not happy with the position, but we’re happy to be out here enjoying this experience and to keep moving forward.”

Gong will continue his work next weekend at the season finale in Jerez de la Frontera, Spain, on October 17-19.

