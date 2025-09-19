2026 MotoAmerica Schedule features nine rounds, 20 races plus Daytona 200 as a Supersport point’s event

MotoAmerica announced its 2026 calendar, featuring nine rounds and 20 races in the Superbike class. The schedule is essentially the same as in 2025, which one major change: The Daytona 200 will be a points’ paying race in the Supersport division next season.

In its 84th running, the Daytona 200 unofficially kicked off the MotoAmerica season for several years, but this year championship points will be on the line. Josh Herrin won the last three editions on his Ducati.

The 2026 season will mark the 50th anniversary of the first official AMA Superbike race held at Daytona International Speedway in March of 1976, which was won by Reg Pridmore on a BMW.

Following the Daytona 200, MotoAmerica will contest nine Superbike rounds beginning with Road Atlanta, April 17-19, 2026.

Most rounds will be comprised of two races, with tripleheaders scheduled in August at VIR (Virginia International Raceway) and in the season finale in September at New Jersey Motorsports Park.

The sophomore season of the Parts Unlimited Talent Cup by Motul will see the ultra-competitive class racing 16 times, with the series’ youngest riders set to battle at all the Superbike rounds except for Road America and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The Talent Cup racers will again get the chance to showcase their skills to the world as their series will begin at Circuit of The Americas during the MotoGP weekend in Texas, March 27-29.

Mission King Of The Baggers will race 14 times next year, with doubleheaders at Daytona International Speedway, Road Atlanta, Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, the Circuit of The Americas, and New Jersey Motorsports Park.

“This has been our best season to date,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland in a news release. “The racing has been outstanding, and the Superbike Championship looks set to go right down to the last lap at New Jersey. We’ve had some incredible crowds this year and we can’t wait to see even more fans join us in 2026. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of AMA Superbike racing will make it a season to remember.”

2026 MotoAmerica Superbike Schedule

April 17-19, Road Atlanta

May 15-17 Barber Motorsports Park

May 29-31, Road America

June 26-28, The Ridge Motorsports Park

July 10-12, Laguna Seca, WeatherTech Raceway

July 31 - August 2, Mid-Ohio

August 14-16, Virginia International Raceway

September 11-13, Circuit of the Americas

September 25-27, New Jersey Motorsports Park