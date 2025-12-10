Commanders vs. Giants prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

A lost season for the Washington Commanders (3-10) enters the home stretch and fittingly, Jayden Daniels (elbow) will be on the sidelines for their game this weekend at the Giants (2-11) who will start their rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart.

Veteran Marcus Mariota will be under center for the Commanders in place of the injured Daniels. Washington is 1-5 in Mariota’s six starts this season. Dart undoubtedly benefitted from the Giants’ bye week last week. Both QBs for Washington played in their 31-0 loss to the Vikings. That was their eighth loss in a row.

The Giants are no slouches when it comes to losing as they have been on the short end in their last seven games.

Matchup to Watch: Washington and New York Run Defenses vs. Washington and New York Running Backs

Each of these teams has been dreadful against the run. The Giants have given up the second most yards to opposing running backs (2005 yards) and the Commanders have yielded the fourth most (1762 yards). A heavy dose of each team’s running game keeps the clock moving and may limit possessions.

These teams met in Week 1 of the season with Washington dominating and winning, 21-6. No sense in looking at that game to predict the outcome Sunday. Both quarterbacks from that meeting are on the sidelines and the Giants have a new head coach.

Lets take a deeper dive into this week’s NFC East matchup between the Commanders and the Giants.

Game Details and How to Watch the Commanders vs. Giants live Sunday

Date: Sunday, December 14, 2025

Time: 1:00PM EST

Site: MetLife Stadium

City: East Rutherford, NJ

Network/Streaming: FOX

Game Odds for the Commanders at the Giants

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Washington Commanders (+120), New York Giants (-142)

Spread: Giants -2.5

Total: 47.5 points

This game opened at Giants -1.5 with the Game Total set at 46.5.

Quarterback Matchup for Washington at New York

Commanders Starting QB: Marcus Mariota

Last Game: 12/7 at Minnesota - 2-4, 30yds, 0TDs, 1INT, Sacked 1 time, 2 carries for 7yds rushing

Season: 9GP, 122-194, 1389yds, 9TDs, 7INTs, Sacked 13 times, 39 carries for 255yds rushing

Giants Starting QB: Jaxson Dart

Last Game: 12/1 at New England - 17-24, 139yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 2 times, 4 carries for 20yds rushing

Season: 10GP, 145-228, 1556yds, 11TDs, 3INTs, Sacked 23 times, 61 carries for 337yds rushing

Lean Giants against Commanders in Week 15 Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell both explain why they like the New York Giants in a Week 14 matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Commanders at Giants: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Commanders have lost 7 straight games as an underdog

The Commanders are 4-9 ATS overall this season

The Giants’ last 3 home games have gone OVER the Total

The OVER has cashed in 8 of the Giants’ 13 games this season (8-5)

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Commanders’ 13 games this season (6-6-1)

The Giants are 7-6 ATS overall this season

Commanders Player Injuries

QB Jayden Daniels (elbow) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game

(elbow) has been ruled OUT of Sunday’s game LT George Fant (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game TE Zach Ertz (knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game

(knee) has been placed on IR and is OUT for Sunday’s game DE Drake Jackson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants Player Injuries

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game WR Gunner Olszewski (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game LB Kayvon Thibodeaux (undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game CB Art Green (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR

(hamstring) has been designated to return from IR LB Darius Muasau (ankle) has been designated to return from IR



Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Commanders and the Giants

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Washington Commanders at +2.5.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 47.0.

