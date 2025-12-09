2026 NBC TV schedule features all 31 round of the SuperMotocross World Championship

NBC Sports, Feld Entertainment, and Pro Motocross announced the 2026 television schedule with most Monster Energy Supercross races scheduled in a prime time television slot and two daytime races. Nashville, Tennessee and the new market of Cleveland, Ohio will be the daytime shows and will broadcast on NBC.

Pro Motocross races will continue to be run in their accustomed mid-afternoon slots, dependent on local time zones.

All 31 races will be streamed on Peacock.tv with additional coverage on NBC, NBCSN and the NBC Sports digital platforms.

Peacock will present live coverage of all races, qualifying, and heats across both Supercross and Pro Motocross spanning all rounds from January to September 2026. The platform will also provide on-demand replays of every race. Qualifiers and heats will be available exclusively on Peacock for every race throughout the season.

Eleven races, live and via encore presentations, with be on NBC with select races appearing on NBCSN, a new 24/7 linear network featuring a wide range of marquee sporting events and programming from NBC Sports.

The 2026 season will mark the fourth year of the SMX World Championship which unifies Supercross and Pro Motocross and presents the season-ending three-round SMX World Championship Playoffs.

Locations and times have not yet been announced by Feld Motorsports. This schedule is typically released just prior to the season opening round at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.

NBC Sports’ 2026 SMX World Championship season opener begins with an encore presentation of the SMX Preview Show, followed by a live look-in at Angel Stadium, at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock, followed by the SMX Insider Pre-Race Show from Angel Stadium on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. ET on Peacock with racing at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock.

The outdoor Pro Motocross season of the SMX World Championship begins from Fox Raceway National in Pala, California, on Saturday, May 30, at 4 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock, with an encore presentation the next day at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

The 2026 SMX commentary team will consist of Leigh Diffey and Jason Weigandt as play-by-play, 15-time AMA champion Ricky Carmichael and five-time AMA champion James Stewart as analysts, and Will Christien and former veteran racer Jason Thomas as reporters.

Race Day Live will cover all regular and postseason races of the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Series exclusively on Peacock. Former racers Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo will serve as hosts of the pre-race program while Steven “Lurch” Scott and Haley Shanley join as reporters. Katie Osborne will join Shanley, Christien, and Thomas on a rotating schedule during the Pro Motocross season as reporters.

For 2026, all Spanish-language broadcasts will also be available on Peacock.

A one-hour SMX World Championship preview special airs Saturday, Dec. 27, at 4 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.

All televised rounds of the SMX World Championship Series on NBC will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication, giving consumers additional value to their subscription service, and making high-quality content available to MVPD customers both in and out of the home and on multiple platforms.

Below is the 2026 SMX World Championship Regular Season broadcast and streaming schedule – Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship:

NBC Sports