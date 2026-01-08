Maupin scores 27, No. 17 Texas Tech women beat West Virginia 71-66, win 17th straight

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bailey Maupin scored a season-high 27 points, Snudda Collins added 19, and No. 17 Texas Tech beat West Virginia 71-66 on Wednesday night to continue the best start to a season in program history.

Texas Tech (17-0, 4-0 Big 12) has won its first four conference game for the first time since the 2004-05 team started 5-0.

Denae Fritz had nine points and rebounds and made 3 of 4 from 3-point range for the Lady Raiders.

Jordan Harrison had 22 points, five assists and five rebounds for West Virginia (13-3, 3-1) before fouling out. Carter McCray scored 15 points, Kierra Wheeler had 11 points and nine rebounds, and Sydney Shaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

The Mountaineers had their seven-game win streak snapped.

Harrison hit a 3-pointer that capped a 10-3 spurt and gave West Virginia a five-point lead with 1:35 left in the third quarter and the Red Raiders trailed until Maupin hit a 3-pointer with 1:52 to play that made it 62-61. Maupin and Collins combined to make 9 of 10 from the free-throw line in the final 38 seconds to seal it.

West Virginia made just three of its final 20 field-goal attempts and committed back-to-back turnovers — steals by Maupin and Gemma Nunez — in the closing seconds.

Up next

Texas Tech: Visits Cincinnati on Saturday.

West Virginia: Plays Sunday at No. 11 Iowa State.