Thunder Ridge will host the 2026 SuperMotocross League finale as part of a multi-year deal.

ANAHEIM, California: The SuperMotocross League (SMX) announced Thunder Ridge at Big Cedar Lodge, near Branson, Missouri, will be the venue for the SMX Playoff finale, Saturday, September 26, 2026. The unique venue will be part of the for multiple seasons.

The deal is part of a larger partnership with Bass Pro Shops, continuing their involvement in motorsports.

“We are excited to welcome the SMX World Championship to Thunder Ridge and to share this incredible sport with fans around the world,” said Johnny Morris, noted conservationist and founder of Bass Pro Shops, in a news release. “This event will showcase the natural beauty of the Ozarks while creating unforgettable experiences. We can’t wait.”

Bass Pro Shops, North America’s premier outdoor and conservation company, which was founded in 1972 by Morris, now becomes the official outdoor recreation retailer, with Big Cedar Lodge the official wilderness resort for the SMX World Championship series.

This partnership comes on the heels of an announcement that Synchrony, a financial services company, will become a presenting partner for the Women’s Pro Motocross (WMX) series in 2026, underscoring the growth of the SuperMotocross League. The WMX series will also run as part of the SMX Finale.

“This partnership is a powerful fusion of two fandoms that live for adventure,” said Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO of Feld Motor Sports. “By bringing the SMX World Championship Final to Thunder Ridge, we’re creating a one-of-a-kind destination experience that blends world-class racing, nature, and hospitality.”

Bass Pro Shops involvement with the SMX League is the company’s first in offroad motorcycle racing, but they have a deep history in motorsports. Bass Pro Shops has been part of NASCAR since 1998 with iconic stock car racers such as Tony Stewart, Martin Truex, Jr., and Clint Bowyer.

SMX racer and notable fan favorite Malcolm Stewart, an avid outdoorsman and fisherman off the track, will also serve as an ambassador for the partnership during the 2026 season.

The natural landscaped amphitheater has permanent seating for 20,000 with vistas including Table Rock Lake and the Boston Mountains. With the multi-year agreement, an SMX Playoff race will become an annual vacation event for dirt bike racing fans.

