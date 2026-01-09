Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NCAA denies Mississippi’s request to extend star QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thunder Ridge will host the 2026 SuperMotocross League finale as part of a multi-year deal.
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
NCAA denies Mississippi’s request to extend star QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Thunder Ridge will host the 2026 SuperMotocross League finale as part of a multi-year deal.
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
MLB Returns to NBC and Peacock in 2026: Full schedule announced
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Top Clips
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NFL Draft
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Golf
Golf Home
Golf Tours
Golf Streaming Schedule
Highlights and Clips
News
Men’s Leaderboards
Women’s Leaderboards
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Quinn on close Miami win, Indiana-Oregon preview
January 9, 2026 01:01 PM
Brady Quinn joins the Dan Patrick show to recap the first college football semi-final between Miami and Ole Miss, previews the second semi-final between Indiana and Oregon, and much more.
Related Videos
12:03
How will home-field advantage help Miami in title?
16:34
Did referees miss pass interference call on Miami?
13:10
Palmer: SEC still best college football conference
05:38
Patrick to Kiffin: ‘Stay in your lane’
07:50
Do Dolphins want Harbaugh after firing McDaniel?
12:06
Are LaFleur, McDermott on hot seat if they lose?
14:35
Could a playoff team be secretly eyeing Harbaugh?
18:15
What makes Falcons job appealing for HCs, OCs
09:54
Dungy: ‘Not sure’ BAL gets better HC than Harbaugh
11:50
BAL was bracing for change before Harbaugh firing
17:52
Why Warriors have problems with grinding out games
11:13
Whittingham: Michigan needs ‘reboot’, not rebuild
11:33
Which NFL HC vacancies seem to be most attractive?
12:28
Danielson: Good is outweighing bad as CFB evolves
17:12
Breaking down NFL HC landscape after Black Monday
05:17
CFP is ‘wide-open’ after quarterfinal round
03:49
Stefanski not the reason Browns have struggled
14:54
Garrett: Weather ‘certainly’ affects games, teams
21:16
Miller: ‘Emotions are building up’ for Warriors
10:29
Jaguars impress in double-digit win vs. Broncos
14:44
Jaguars QB Lawrence playing his best football
13:29
Burleson breaks down NFL catch rule
05:12
Lions ‘getting further and further away’
06:36
Neuheisel’s (musical) CFP message? ‘Let Them Play’
12:54
Riddick: Win over Rams ‘turning point’ for Darnold
06:59
Leaf on Tua benching, what went wrong for Dolphins
04:59
What’s wrong with Burrow and Bengals’ offense?
03:25
Tua was ‘the weak link’ in Miami’s offense
17:41
Irwin: Chiefs must start retooling around Mahomes
01:46
Irvin gives 2025 Cowboys a failing grade
Latest Clips
05:14
Muir soars to win in freeski slopestyle in Aspen
04:45
Bane due for a bounce back against 76ers
09:44
Which teams deserve piece of NBA championship pie?
02:20
NBA 6MOY betting market does not have clear leader
02:08
Eyeing Rams, Eagles in Super Bowl outright market
01:46
Wild Card Weekend best bets: Stroud INT, Pats -3.5
07:23
Which road teams deserve to be favored?
05:20
Show me something Wild Card: Herbert, Tomlin
04:16
Why Eagles offense struggled this season
16:29
SMX team changes, new rules for 2026 season
07:16
Jett injury leaves opportunity open for others
13:25
How Rodgers, Tomlin connection worked for PIT
10:26
Top storylines in Chargers-Patriots playoff game
06:10
Debating when McDaniel should have been fired
09:12
Grading Harbaugh’s chances of landing in Miami
06:24
Comparing NFL owners’ presences with their teams
10:04
Dolphins’ owner Ross is ‘winning’ no matter what
13:14
McDaniel firing encapsulates turnover in NFL
07:11
Options for McDaniel after Dolphins firing
09:11
Malinin brings house down with short at nationals
06:36
Brown delivers rousing Riverdance at nationals
09:08
Naumov honors late parents with stirring short
19:38
PL Update: Arsenal, Liverpool ends in scrappy draw
05:53
Lowe Down: Gyokeres is the ‘weak link’ for Arsenal
06:56
How current NBA era is evolving with ball movement
10:02
Time to hit the ‘panic button’ for Thunder?
22:52
Should ATL gotten more out of Young trade to WAS?
24:43
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025
03:45
Arteta: Arsenal ‘lacked quality’ in front of goal
11:13
Slot ‘fears the worst’ for Bradley after injury
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue