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Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Indianapolis entries
Cooper Lutkenhaus.png
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17-year-old 800m phenom, beats Olympic champ at Diamond League meet
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Notebook: The WNBA’s Parity Era Has Arrived

Top Clips

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Colts’ Pierce recovery clouds fantasy value
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CLE’s Concepcion, Boston could both start in ’26
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Backlash is real for Sorsby decision, Texas Tech

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Sorsby regaining eligibility 'a wild decision'

June 10, 2026 02:30 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry break down the shocking temporary injunction Brendan Sorsby received, granting him eligibility to play for Texas Tech after his gambling scandal.

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