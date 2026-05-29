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Kuss solos to victory on Giro’s brutal queen stage and Vingegaard stays in pink

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Elko on CFP: It’s okay if not every team gets in
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SEC has lost its foothold in College Football

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What are SEC’s CFP selection committee concerns?

May 29, 2026 12:22 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry dive into the SEC’s reported concerns with the CFP selection committee.

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