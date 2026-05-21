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Florida center Rueben Chinyelu is coming back for his senior season
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Grizzlies ‘stacked’ with assets and flexibility
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How will CFP expansion impact regular season?

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Conference championship games have been 'devalued'

May 21, 2026 03:32 PM
Nicole Auerbach and Joshua Perry discuss the viability of conference championship games going forward should the NCAA move to expand the College Football Playoff.

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