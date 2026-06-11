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Ja'Kobe Tharp
Ja’Kobe Tharp breaks 110m hurdles world record at NCAA Track and Field Championships
Connecticut Sun v Toronto Tempo
Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT
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Jordan Walker powers the Cardinals past the Mets 9-2 for their 6th straight victory

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HLs: Knicks’ historic comeback in Game 4
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What are the Knicks keys to success in Game 4?
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Where do Brown, Wagler, Acuff rank ahead of draft?

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HLs: Tempo edge out win vs Sun in OT thriller

June 10, 2026 11:55 PM
Catch all the action from the Toronto Tempo's overtime win against the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday night.

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