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NBA Finals 'far from over' after Spurs take Game 3

June 9, 2026 10:50 AM
Dan Patrick unpacks all of the action from Game 3 of the NBA Finals and details why the series is "far from over" with the Spurs avoiding a 3-0 deficit.

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