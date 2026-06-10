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Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17-year-old 800m phenom, beats Olympic champ at Diamond League meet
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Joe Mack has changed the Marlins, Jose Ramirez keeps running
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Serena Williams’ doubles campaign at Queen’s Club in jeopardy after Victoria Mboko injury

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Leite, Carleton make strong cases for MIP award
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Why fantasy managers should look at Montgomery
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Mbappe is good bet for World Cup best player award

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Will Brown or Smith have more rec. yards in 2026?

June 10, 2026 12:45 PM
Trysta Krick and Jay Croucher pit A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith head-to-head in the receiving yards market, discussing the "untapped potential" of Smith with Brown in New England.

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