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Watch Now

Spurs are writing their own rules in run to Finals

June 3, 2026 03:49 PM
Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the NBA Finals, Chet Holmgren's game seven performance, if the Thunder would try to trade for Giannis and more.

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