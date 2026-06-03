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Spurs are writing their own rules in run to Finals
June 3, 2026 03:49 PM
Reggie Miller joins the Dan Patrick Show to preview the NBA Finals, Chet Holmgren's game seven performance, if the Thunder would try to trade for Giannis and more.
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