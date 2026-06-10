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Singapore 2025 World Aquatics Championships - Day 19: Swimming
Katie Ledecky, Bobby Finke headline Tyr Pro Swim Series Indianapolis entries
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Cooper Lutkenhaus, 17-year-old 800m phenom, beats Olympic champ at Diamond League meet
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
WNBA Notebook: The WNBA’s Parity Era Has Arrived

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Colts’ Pierce recovery clouds fantasy value
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CLE’s Concepcion, Boston could both start in ’26
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Backlash is real for Sorsby decision, Texas Tech

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Patrick condemns Knicks fans attacking Spurs fans

June 10, 2026 02:10 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the behavior shown by New York Knicks fans towards those supporting the San Antonio Spurs following their Game 3 loss at Madison Square Garden.

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