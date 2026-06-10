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Patrick condemns Knicks fans attacking Spurs fans
June 10, 2026 02:10 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the behavior shown by New York Knicks fans towards those supporting the San Antonio Spurs following their Game 3 loss at Madison Square Garden.
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