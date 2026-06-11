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Fantasy managers should be wary of Nabers’ health

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Can Mahomes return to glory years with $500m deal?

June 11, 2026 03:25 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter discuss Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' reworked contract worth $500 million and whether Mahomes can bounce back to his best under the new deal.

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