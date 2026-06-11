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Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
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Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
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Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship

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Auburn v Alabama State
NCAA finds that four Alabama State basketball players threw a game for $2,000
NFL: JUN 03 Los Angeles Rams OTA
Sean McVay was “so impressed” with how Jared Verse handled being traded
SPORTS-FBN-RAVENS-JACKSON-BZ
Lamar Jackson continues to hold the cards in contract talks with the Ravens
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NE could have 'driven harder bargain' in AJB talks

June 11, 2026 08:40 AM
After hearing from Drake Maye about his excitement to play with A.J. Brown, Mike Florio and Michael Holley lay out why the Patriots may have overpaid to finally land their star WR1.

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