Miami Dolphins
After spending his first three seasons with the Raiders, fullback Alec Ingold joined the Dolphins in free agency last year.
He ended up in a significant role in Miami’s offense under head coach Mike McDaniel, playing 40 percent of the unit’s snaps while also playing 30 percent of special teams snaps. He even started 14 games, which is rare for a fullback in today’s NFL.
In a recent appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ingold detailed what he likes about McDaniel as a head coach, which seems to have a lot to do with McDaniel’s positivity.
“Coach McDaniel is really good at coaching the player and the jersey number — having a standard for the system, how you need to play, how you need to perform,” Ingold said. “We’ve been talking about that since the jump. This entire conversation, what makes a great coach being able to make players play to their potential — not make them, but coach them up there. I think that’s what I love about working with coach McDaniel, is you see that belief in your potential. This is how good you can be. This is the 10 best plays that you had in your career — let’s go do that over and over and over again.
“So, the standard of coaching is high. The standard of expectations is high. And I think it’s an encouraging way to look at football. You’re not getting beaten down with a stick all the time. It’s definitely there. But it’s like, here’s how we can all make plays, and here’s how we can all make wins together. So I think that’s what’s really cool.”
In 2022, Ingold caught 15 passes for 105 yards with a touchdown and gained 8 yards on six carries with a TD as well. Five of his six rushes resulted in a first down.
During a recent edition of #PFTPM, the five-week hiatus answer to PFT Live, I mentioned the Jets are gaining momentum in the chase for running back Dalvin Cook. During a more recent interview with Jets reporter Paul Esden, Jr. Cook’s agent, Zac Hiller, was asked to respond to my suggestion that the Jets are indeed picking up steam.
Hiller said nothing to contradict the notion that the Jets are very interested in Cook, or that Cook is very interested in the Jets. Cook has said he wants to win a Super Bowl, and Hiller’s comments make it very clear that Cook believes he could win one with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the other great players on the roster.
The key remains doing the deal. As with receiver DeAndre Hopkins, none of the interested parties have persuaded the player to accept an offer. Cook, like Hopkins, might be waiting for his market to heat up — possibly with the arrival of another team. Possibly due to a starting running back suffering an injury.
Regardless, three teams in the AFC East bear watching for Cook: the Jets, Dolphins, and Patriots. Whichever one gets him will keep him away from one of the other two. At some point, that could get an all-in owner to direct his football personnel to up the offer and get it done.
Fullback Alec Ingold would like to see running back Dalvin Cook join him in the Dolphins backfield, but there doesn’t appear to be anything imminent when it comes to a deal.
Jeff Darlington of ESPN reports, via DolphinsTalk.com, that there is “nothing urgent ” in regard to Cook coming to terms with the Dolphins or any other team right now. Cook is expected to wait until closer to training camp before making an agreement on where to play during the 2023 season.
As previously reported, the Dolphins made Cook a contract offer after he was released by the Vikings. Cook has not been willing to accept that offer, but there’s been no word of offers from other clubs that would push Miami to up that offer or put them out of the running for Cook’s services.
There are several other veteran backs available as free agents right now as well and plenty of discussion about the low value that teams have put on running backs this offseason. Neither of those things suggest that a massive offer lurks around the corner for Cook, but it seems he’ll still be taking his time before accepting anything that’s already come his way.
The Miami Dolphins have a great offense. Their defense could be as good. Maybe better.
Veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah recently declared that there’s basically no limit to what Miami’s defense can be.
“I’ll say we can be as good as we want to be ,” Ogbah told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, via NFL.com. “I’m excited about this defense. We’ve got [defensive coordinator] Vic [Fangio] coaching us up. I can’t wait. It’s been a long time coming. This year, I feel like this is the year. We can be as good as we want to be. I’m ready to go out there and dominate.”
It will take dominance to emerge as the champion of the AFC East, arguably the best top-to-bottom division in football.
“Our division is tough now,” Ogbah said. “But we’re excited, we love the competition. We’re ready to go. We don’t look at nobody [else]. We compete against ourself.”
One key factor for everyone involved — Ogbah included — is the ability to play.
“It’s all about health,” he said. “This game’s all about being healthy. I’m excited. I’ve been doing the right things with my body, taking care of my body, just making sure I’m ready and fit to last the whole season.”
Injuries limited Ogbah to only nine regular-season appearances in 2022. The prior year, he appeared in all 17 games, matching a career-high 9.0 sacks.
Beyond Ogbah, the Dolphins have Bradley Chubb, Christian Wilkins, and Jaelan Phillips on the defensive line. Jalen Ramsey has joined a secondary that already featured Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland. With Fangio drawing up and calling the plays, they could indeed be a great defense.
Again, given the difficulty of the schedule for all AFC East teams (in addition to playing each other twice, they all play the Chiefs, Chargers, Eagles, Cowboys, and Giants), it could be that only one team makes it to the postseason — even though any of them could be good enough to climb the playoff tree to the Super Bowl.
Bradley Chubb is now a member of the Dolphins, but he was with the Broncos until being traded around last year’s deadline and that means he got a close view of quarterback Russell Wilson’s disappointing first season in Denver.
During an appearance on Dolphins teammate Tyreek Hill’s It Needed To Be Said podcast, Chubb was asked about that experience. Hill said that one “pro” of not being with the Broncos anymore was that Chubb does not have to hear Wilson say “Let’s Ride” any more and noted one instance when Wilson dropped his catchphrase in the wake of a Broncos loss.
Chubb said that was “a little sad,” but that Wilson didn’t walk around the team’s facility saying it and he had a generally positive review of the way Wilson handled a difficult year.
“He gets so much flak. It’s crazy, bro, because he do the absolute most that he can possibly do to make sure that he’s the best he possibly can be, you know what I mean?” Chubb said. “He doesn’t miss a step. When he has a fluke year like this, bro, you just have to chalk it up. Bro, you had a bad year. But it gets so glorified because of who he is, who he’s been, what he’s done. You have to look it as a nod to who you are as a person. ‘I’m on this pedestal, everybody wants to knock me down.’ That’s how it is with him. All the different allegations, he has to sit there and take it. It was dope to see how he just stayed the same person throughout it all. It was unfortunate that we just couldn’t reach the potential that we all thought we was going to be.”
Hill seemed to agree with the idea that Wilson took too much criticism for a down year, but he and Chubb will have their attention elsewhere as they try to move to the top of the AFC East this season. Wilson and the Broncos will be fending for themselves with a new head coach and what they hope will be a brighter future.
Even before the Vikings officially released Dalvin Cook, the Dolphins were a rumored suitor for the running back’s services in 2023.
Cook is still on the open market as a free agent. But one of the players who could block for him wants him to join the squad in Miami.
“Man, we’ve got a plethora of backs right now,” fullback Alec Ingold said in an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Especially with our [third]-round pick Devon [Achane], Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson, Myles Gaskin, Savon Ahmed — we’ve got some dogs here. So having Dalvin Cook in the mix, that competition breeds excellence , man. You want as [many] good, quality backs as you can possibly have — especially in our offense when guys can really make something happen with it.
“You can touch it a million different ways. You’ve got out of the backfield, you’ve got in the backfield, outside zone, inside zone, we’re going to run some routes. So, it’s, man — more backs. Give me all the backs. Can we have 15 running backs in the training camp room? I would love it.”
As Ingold said, the Dolphins added to what was already a strong running backs room in the draft by adding Texas A&M’s Achane. But Cook is a player who has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons. That’s a significant difference-maker.
Head coach Mike McDaniel has talked about wanting to run the ball more in the coming season. If the Dolphins do end up signing Cook, it’ll be a clear signal that Miami intends to do just that.
After the Vikings released Dalvin Cook, dumping his $10.4 million salary for 2023, it seemed Cook was determined to go to a team that would give him the best chance to make back as much of that money as possible. Before long, however, Cook began talking about hoping to win a championship.
That’s when a sense emerged that the Dolphins and Jets had become the top contenders for Cook — especially when he was asked to elaborate on the teams that could help him get his hands on a Lombardi Trophy and he specifically mentioned those two teams .
The Dolphins are interested, at their price. The Jets have more interest than most realize, because of running back Breece Hall’s ongoing ACL recovery and because they’re already gone all in by trading for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. And there’s a net gain to being the team that gets him, since that team keeps him away from the other.
Enter the Patriots, who could keep Cook away from both of them by signing him. While they have Rhamondre Stevenson, the Patriots have long favored having a stable of tailbacks. James Robinson, signed early in the offseason, didn’t work.
If the goal is to be the best team in the division, which could be critical to getting in the playoffs at all given the overall difficulty of the schedules for the four AFC East teams, the Patriots could be (perhaps should be) thinking about snagging a guy who otherwise will make one of two division rivals better.
New England’s pursuit of free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been open and obvious. If they’re considering Cook, they’re acting in more characteristic fashion, letting their plans not be known to anyone.
Owner Robert Kraft has made clear he wants to win a seventh Super Bowl, now . And to the extent that there’s an internal back-and-forth about spending , here’s a way to prove to everyone that the Patriots can spend, baby .
Former NFL quarterback and current Fox analyst Mike Vick said plenty of interesting things during an 80-minute interview with Tyreek Hill on his It Needed To Be Said podcast. One thing Vick said merits further discussion.
Vick suggested that Chiefs coach Andy Reid could be the greatest coach of all time.
“I was actually thinking this year like, after Andy won the Super Bowl, he only got two, but he went to like four or five NFC Championship Games [and] every year [the Chiefs were] in the AFC Championship Game,” Vick said, via USA Today. “He might be the greatest coach of all time . You don’t have to win championships to be considered. You know, I understand [Bill] Belichick and [Tom] Brady and that whole dynamic. But Coach [Reid] did it in Philly, and then he doing it in KC. I’m always shout out coach like I love that man to death, like for real literally I’d do anything for him.”
Reid is currently fifth on the all-time wins list with 247 regular-season victories. He has another 22 in the postseason. Belichick has 298 regular-season wins and 31 postseason victories.
But Belichick had Brady at quarterback for nearly 19 seasons. Except for two starts by Bledsoe in 2001 (before he suffered the injury that opened the door for Brady), 15 in 2008 (after Brady suffered a torn ACL), and four in 2016 (during Brady’s #Deflategate suspension), it was all Brady from 2001 through 2019 — including every postseason game the Patriots played under Belichick. Since Brady left New England, Belichick has missed the playoffs twice in three years, and the Patriots lost by 30 to the Bills in their lone post-Brady playoff game.
Reid, who has been a head coach for every game of every season since 1999, has done it with a bunch of different quarterbacks starting games: Doug Pederson, Donovan McNabb, Koy Detmer, Mike McMahon, Jeff Garcia, A.J. Feeley, Kevin Kolb, Vick, Vince Young, Nick Foles, Alex Smith, Chase Daniel, Nick Foles, Patrick Mahomes, Matt Moore, and Chad Henne.
Reid, unlike Belichick, is regarded as one of the greatest quarterback developers of all time. At one point during his tenure with the Eagles, he would draft quarterbacks low, turn them into great players, flip them for more than he’d given up to get them, and watch them become not nearly as good elsewhere as they had been under Reid. He also made one of the most savvy quarterback moves ever, pulling the plug on McNabb and foisting him onto Washington just as McNabb’s skills were eroding.
Here’s the other important reality that shows how the gap has closed. In the four years since Belichick last won a postseason game, Reid has won two Super Bowls and gone to another one. And he still has Mahomes. And he will have Mahomes.
And Reid is six years younger than Belichick.
So, in six years (if Reid stays that long), how many more Super Bowl wins will he have? By then, the answer to Vick’s question could become obvious — especially if Belichick continues to spin his wheels without a true franchise quarterback.
In the ongoing conversation about Mahomes’s effort to catch Brady, Reid’s effort to catch Belichick is rarely mentioned. Unlike Mahomes, who needs five to catch Brady, Reid needs only four to catch Belichick.
And, again, Reid had Mahomes. Which makes a huge difference when it comes to coaches seeming to be great coaches.
As one coach recently remarked in a text exchange over the post-Brady struggles in New England, the chess match on game day becomes a lot each when one team is playing with pawns and the other is stacked with queens and rooks.
While Belichick’s team isn’t hardly a collection of pawns, Reid has the ultimate chess piece, and he’s still on the front end of his prime.
The Dolphins have taken care of some important business in a slow week for the NFL.
Miami announced on Wednesday that the club has signed second-round pick Cam Smith.
Smith was the first of Miami’s four draft picks this year. A cornerback out of South Carolina, Smith recorded six interceptions and 18 passes defensed in four collegiate seasons.
The Dolphins had only four draft picks this year, beginning with Smith at No. 51 overall in the second round.
The club has now signed all of its draftees: Smith, third-round running back Devon Achane, sixth-round receiver Elijah Higgins, and seventh-round offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.
During Mike Vick’s recent appearance on Tyreek Hill’s It Needed To Be Said podcast, Vick had a few things he needed to say about Hill’s current quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
“I just think he’s got to bulk up a little bit,” Vick said. “Get a little bit bigger. Get stronger. As you grow into your man body, that’s what needs to happen. Ain’t nothing wrong with picking up another 10 pounds, 15 pounds. . . . Don’t get hit. Don’t get knocked around.”
Tua has been working on how to fall, by studying jiu-jitsu. But Vick is right; it’s far better to avoid the hit at all than to learn how to fall after getting hit.
The subject of Tua came up because Vick pointed out that, even though Hill has a better contract and climate, he no longer catches passes from Patrick Mahomes. That prompted Hill to repeat his declaration that Tua is the “most accurate quarterback in the league!”
Vick agreed at first, but then when he realized what he was agreeing to, he backed off.
“I ain’t gonna say the most accurate, I’m just saying like his ball — he throw a catchable ball,” Vick said. “He throw a real catchable ball. If you watch what he did in college . . . every ball was on the money. Soft, right where the receiver [was], in stride.”
Whether he’s the most accurate or not, Tua has shown that he can run the Mike McDaniel offense, and that the Dolphins can win when he’s on the field. The far bigger challenge for 2023 becomes staying on the field. The more Tua plays, the better off the Dolphins will be. Possibly, good enough to win one of the toughest divisions in football.