Jets interview Brian Duker for defensive coordinator

The Jets have interviewed a ninth candidate for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

The team announced that they have completed a virtual interview with Brian Duker. Duker spent the last two seasons as the Dolphins’ secondary coach/defensive pass game coordinator.

Duker was a member of the Lions’ staff for the previous three seasons as a defensive backs coach, safeties coach, and defensive assistant. Jets head coach Aaron Glenn was the Lions’ defensive coordinator during those years.

The Jets have also announced interviews with Mathieu Araujo, Ephraim Banda, DeMarcus Covington, Daronte Jones, Jim Leonhard, Wink Martindale, Chris Harris and Jim O’Neil for the defensive coordinator position. Jones is going to be the Commanders’ defensive coordinator, so he is out of the running for the post.

Tuesday brought word that the Jets have also dismissed offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand, so they’ll now have multiple searches underway for key spots on Glenn’s staff.