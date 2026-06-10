Dave Canales has skin cancer removed from his nose

Panthers coach Dave Canales, who wore a Band-Aid on his nose Tuesday, revealed he recently underwent a procedure to remove skin cancer.

Canales said he went for a routine skin cancer screening performed by the team, and a small spot on his nose tested positive for basal cell carcinoma.

“It’s a good reminder not to take these things for granted,” Canales said, via the Associated Press. “It was a basal cell type of skin cancer in a small spot, and they were able to get it off. So I’m really appreciative.”

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common form of skin cancer and is “highly curable, slow-growing, and rarely spreads to other parts of the body,” according to The Skin Cancer Foundation.

Canales, 45, said his mother also dealt with skin cancer when she was in her 40s. Because of that, Canales said he is diligent at applying sunscreen.

“You can imagine a Southern California kid playing outdoor sports and then getting into coaching, right?” Canales said.

The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that it has expanded the list of allowed sunscreen ingredients to include bemotrizinol. Bemotrizinol is a chemical compound that has long been popular in Europe, Australia and some Asian countries.