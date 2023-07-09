Tennessee Titans
Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.
Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”
It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.
Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.
Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.
Last year, the Titans invested a third-round draft pick in quarterback Malik Willis. This year, Willis might not even make the team.
In a mailbag item published at the team’s official website, veteran Titans reported Jim Wyatt writes that Willis’s spot on the 53-man roster “isn’t guaranteed .”
Obviously, incumbent Ryan Tannehill and rookie Will Levis, the 33rd overall pick in the draft for whom the Titans traded up to get, will make the team.
The new rule allowing teams to dress a third quarterback on game day gives Willis an edge, but the rule requires the team to carry the third quarterback on the 53-man roster. Plenty of teams resist investing a regular roster spot on a third quarterback, since that’s one less spot that can be used on a player who is far more likely to play.
Wyatt writes that, in May, he doubted Willis would make it. But Willis, per Wyatt, “outperformed” Levis during the offseason program, showing real improvement over last year.
Willis was thrust into the starting lineup last year, after a Ryan Tannehill injury. The Titans eventually benched Willis for a pair of key late-season games, opting to use journeyman Josh Dobbs instead. Dobbs even got the start in a playoff play-in game to cap the regular season.
The benching of Willis has caused some to speculate that he was picked solely by former G.M. Jon Robinson, and not a favorite of coach Mike Vrabel. Still, if Willis has indeed improved, Vrabel could be inclined to consider keeping him around.
Also working in Willis’s favor is his salary. He makes the second-year minimum of $939,550, and his cap number is only $1.172 million. Quarterbacks don’t come much cheaper than that.
A normal Independence Day became anything but in July 4, 2009, when word emerged that former NFL quarterback Steve McNair had been murdered.
The news was shocking, the circumstances mysterious. McNair was shot four times. Police ultimately determined that his 20-year-old girlfriend, Jenny Kazemi, killed him before committing suicide.
McNair was only 36 at the time.
Kazemi had purchased a gun the night before the killing. There were, and in some circles still are, questions about whether she actually pulled the trigger, on McNair or on herself. One of the most persuasive arguments we heard at the time was that McNair was shot execution style, with two shots in the head and two in the chest. It always seemed like something a 20-year-old who never before owned a gun would have a hard time accomplishing.
Regardless of the official conclusion or the unofficial suspicions that still linger, McNair’s life ended at a young age in a violent and shocking way on this day, 14 years ago.
A three-time Pro Bowler and co-MVP of the league in 2003, McNair led the Titans to Super Bowl XXXIV. Tennessee nearly forced overtime against the Rams, with a McNair pass to receiver Kevin Dyson coming up just short of the end zone. The Titans traded McNair, the third pick in 1995, to Baltimore after drafting Vince Young with the third overall pick in 2006.
In all, McNair spent 13 years in the NFL. Here’s a link
to the episode of A Football Life devoted to him.
That means 2022 fifth-round pick Kyle Philips has an opportunity to be a key player within a revamped Tennessee offense for the coming season.
“Maybe I am a forgotten guy to some, but I don’t pay attention to that,” Philips said recently, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “I focus on what I need to, which is to learn this offense, get to know some new teammates, and get better every day.”
Philips caught six passes for 66 yards in his Week One debut last year. But he dealt with multiple injuries that limited him to just four games and 64 offensive snaps.
“I don’t get hurt too often, but it happened [last year] and it’s out of the way now. I was able to take what I could from it, grow from it, and learn going forward,” Philips said recently, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website. “This offseason has been putting good healthy weight on, learning this offense, conditioning, running routes and getting used to new teammates.”
While Philips was around 180 pounds to start his rookie year, he now wants to be 190 to 195 to start his second season. But Philips wants to strike the balance of having “a little bit of armor” while not losing his quickness and speed.
But generally, Philips is feeling like he has a better grasp on everything as he gets into his second season.
“Last year I came in as a rookie, real nervous, new team, a bunch of guys I didn’t know,” Philips said. “Now it feels a lot different. I am a lot more comfortable with the coaches, and all the guys around here. I know more about what to expect.
“So, I am having a lot more fun.”
We’ll see if that translates to production when the season begins.
Titans running back Hassan Haskins faces an aggravated assault by strangulation charge after a violent argument with his girlfriend, Turron Davenport of ESPN reports.
According to police records obtained by Wayne Steen of ScoopNashville.com, Haskins became angry after his girlfriend “liked” another man’s Instagram photo on June 22. The couple argued, and when she didn’t stop throwing his shoes onto the floor, he reportedly pushed her to the ground, causing an injury to the back of her head.
She states that he then pulled her from the closest as she fought back, and Haskins tossed her onto the bed, where he strangled her with both hands for approximately 10-15 seconds. The couple continued fighting, exchanging slaps, before he threw her onto a dog crate and strangled her a second time, according to ScoopNashville.com.
She provided police with photos of bruises to her face, neck and shoulder.
On Thursday, the couple got into another violent argument after discussing an end to their relationship, according to ScoopNashville.com. Makiah Green accuses him of kicking through a door in their home, cocking a handgun and stating, “I hope you would,” after she threatened to slash his tires after ripping off a $5,000 chain from his neck.
Haskins told police that Green attacked him with a broom, strangled him from behind, threw his PS5 from upstairs and put a hole in the wall. He provided a video to police of her attacking him and showed them a red bump on his neck.
Haskins was jailed for the first incident and now is free on a $10,000 bond. Green was jailed for the second incident and charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault/strangulation and felony vandalism. She is free on a $7,500 bond.
Haskins, a fourth-round pick in 2022, played 15 games as a rookie and had 36 touches for 150 yards.
Former NFL assistant coach Ray Horton will cap his first season in the USFL with an appearance in the championship game, as head coach of the Pittsburgh Maulers.
Appearing on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland, Horton was asked whether he aspires to return to the NFL.
“No, because I don’t think that they want me ,” Horton said. “I’ve proven that I can do this at so many levels.”
He explained that his latest “living resume” is that the took a team that finished in last place in 2022 to the championship game.
Horton joined the Brian Flores lawsuit after it was filed, arguing that the Titans did not give him fair consideration for the head-coaching job that went to Mike Mularkey due to race. Mularkey, for his part, admitted that his hire was essentially an inside job , and that the interview of Horton was a sham.
Horton’s case nevertheless will be complicated by the statute of limitations defense — and by the requirement to arbitration claims from his Titans contract. He had been served as the team’s defensive coordinator.
The Maulers play the Birmingham Stallion at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday night for the USFL crown. The game will be televised by NBC.
Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere got in front of his impending six-game suspension for sports betting in an NFL facility by releasing a statement earlier on Thursday.
The league has since confirmed his suspension as well as the indefinite suspensions for three other players for betting on NFL games .
While the Colts waived Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry, it appears Tennessee will keep Petit-Frere going forward.
“We have been made aware of Nick’s suspension by the league,” the Titans said in a statement. “We believe in Nick and know that he has deep respect for the integrity of the game and our organization. We will continue to emphasize to our players the importance of understanding and adhering to league rules and policies.”
Tennessee will have to find a replacement for Petit-Frere to open the season.
We now know one of the “handful” of NFL players facing a suspension for sports betting.
Titans right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere will be suspended six games for gambling on non-NFL sports from a team facility, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
“The betting I engaged in was NOT NFL related and was legal under Tennessee law. It is only being sanctioned because it occurred at the Titans facility,” Petit-Frere said in a statement released to Schefter. “I want to apologize to my family, coaches, teammates and the Titans fans.
“I have always strived in every stage of my life to follow the rules. I did not knowingly break the rules. Even after attending a league presentation, I was unaware about the specifics around placing bets from a team facility.
“I will do everything in my power to help the team during training camp and will be prepared when I return to the roster during the season.”
A third-round pick in the 2022 draft, Petit-Frere started 16 games for Tennessee last season. He was set to be the lone remaining starter on a revamped offensive line entering 2023.
Aside from Petit-Frere, Colts defensive back Isaiah Rodgers is also set to be suspended for sports betting. But he is facing a year-long suspension after allegedly placing some 100 bets on an account opened under the name of an associate. Some bets reportedly included Indianapolis games.
Schefter reported on Wednesday that Rodgers’ suspension and a handful of others are set to be announced this week.