Bears’ Williams is ‘as good as advertised’
Does Mahomes need to ‘temper expectations’?
What is Brown’s future with the Eagles?

Other PFT Content

Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Report: Brian Daboll to interview for Chargers offensive coordinator

  
Published January 17, 2026 04:19 PM

Brian Daboll could be headed to Southern California for his next job.

Per a report from NFL Media, Daboll is set to interview with the Chargers for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Daboll is in the mix for a few offensive coordinator openings, but he also interviewed with the Titans for their head coaching job earlier this week.

Daboll, 50, was 20-40-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason as Giants head coach from 2022-2025. New York fired Daboll in November.

But he had plenty of success as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, helping develop quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills finished No. 3 in points and No. 5 in yards in 2021 and No. 2 in both total yards and points in 2020.

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after last weekend’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the wild card round.