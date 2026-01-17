Report: Brian Daboll to interview for Chargers offensive coordinator

Brian Daboll could be headed to Southern California for his next job.

Per a report from NFL Media, Daboll is set to interview with the Chargers for their offensive coordinator vacancy.

Daboll is in the mix for a few offensive coordinator openings, but he also interviewed with the Titans for their head coaching job earlier this week.

Daboll, 50, was 20-40-1 in the regular season and 1-1 in the postseason as Giants head coach from 2022-2025. New York fired Daboll in November.

But he had plenty of success as Buffalo’s offensive coordinator from 2018-2021, helping develop quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills finished No. 3 in points and No. 5 in yards in 2021 and No. 2 in both total yards and points in 2020.

The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman after last weekend’s 16-3 loss to the Patriots in the wild card round.