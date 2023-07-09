Cleveland Browns
Last month, receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and Patriots. Since then, he has played the waiting game.
Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Hopkins is waiting for another team to enter the mix . If that happens, his value could increase.
Obviously, this implies that neither the Titans nor the Patriots have made him an offer he can’t/won’t refuse. Per Reiss, both teams have indeed made offers — and the Titans have been “more aggressive to this point.”
It’s unclear whether another team will emerge before camp opens. Hopkins could choose to wait until a veteran currently on a team gets injured or displays ineffectiveness, creating on-the-fly interest in his services. If, as many believe, Hopkins isn’t a fan of practice, waiting until the season approaches to sign could be enticing to him.
Still, at some point, he needs to get ready to make an impact right away, especially since his eventual contract will include incentives based on playing time and/or production.
Reiss also notes that, if it ultimately comes down to the Patriots or the Titans, Hopkins could ask himself which one gives him a better chance to reach his incentives and max out his earnings. His experience with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien could be a plus in that regard.
Pat Shurmur did not coach last season, but he’s back in the game.
He is joining Deion Sanders’ staff as an offensive analyst at the University of Colorado, Carl Reed Jr. of 247Sports reports.
Shurmur, 58, most recently was offensive coordinator with the Broncos in 2020-21. He has not coached in the college ranks since 1998 when he was offensive line coach at Stanford.
He coached in the NFL for 23 seasons with the Eagles, Rams, Browns, Vikings, Giants and Broncos. Shurmer served as head coach of the Browns in 2011-12 and for the Giants in 2018-19.
Shurmur has a 19-46 record as a head coach, including two games as interim head coach of the Eagles in 2015.
Former NFL linebacker Johnie Cooks died Thursday, Colts owner Jim Irsay confirmed on social media. Cooks was 64.
Cooks became a star at Mississippi State, manning the middle of the defense and earning a spot in the Davis Wade Stadium Ring of Honor. Cooks and D.D. Lewis are considered the best Bulldog linebackers ever.
The Baltimore Colts made Cooks the second overall pick in 1982, and he earned all-rookie honors his first season.
He played 83 games with 74 starts over seven seasons with the Colts, moving to outside linebacker in 1984 and making 11.5 sacks that season.
The Colts released him during the 1988 season, and the Giants signed him. Cooks earned a Super Bowl ring with the Giants.
Cooks ended his career in Cleveland, retiring after the 1991 season.
He is a member of both the Mississippi State and State of Mississippi sports halls of fame, and one of Mississippi State’s SEC Legends.
The Browns have made a pair of roster moves on Thursday.
Cleveland announced the team has signed cornerback Thakarius Keyes.
The Chiefs drafted Keyes in the seventh round of the 2020 draft. He appeared in eight games for the club as a rookie, playing 79 defensive snaps and 58 special teams snaps.
He then played one game for Chicago and four games for Indianapolis in 2021.
The cornerback bounced around last season, spending time in two separate stints with Houston along with Atlanta and Baltimore. But he didn’t appear in a regular-season game.
The Ravens waived Keyes in May.
As a corresponding move, the Browns waived 2022 seventh-round pick Dawson Deaton with an injury designation. A center out of Texas Tech, Deaton did not appear in a game for the Browns last year.
Among the questions for the Browns heading into this season is what impact quarterback Deshaun Watson will have on the offense in his first full season as the team’s starter
Watson only played six games after an 11-game suspension last season and he’d sat out the entire 2021 season, so there was a lot of adjusting for other players to do on the fly. Running back Nick Chubb was on that list and Watson’s arrival in the lineup coincided with a drop in production for the back.
Chubb tied a career-high with 12 rushing touchdowns in the first 11 games of the year, but did not score again once Watson was the starter. Chubb said earlier this month that he’s not concerned about that carrying over into this season, however.
“You can’t really look at the numbers ,” Chubb said, via Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal. “Twelve is the most I’ve ever had since I’ve been here. I don’t think it had much to do with it. I think we did have to figure some things out, get the kinks out on offense and I don’t think I’m hindered by Deshaun at all. . . . No, I’m not worried at all. I can’t control what I can’t control. When the ball is in my hand, I have full control, so I’m not worried about anything.”
Running backs coach Stump Mitchell said that he doesn’t expect Chubb’s role to change outside of the back potentially getting more opportunities as a receiver in the passing game, but the proof will come once the Browns take the field in September.
Terry Price had only a brief NFL career after the Bears drafted the former Texas A&M defensive end in the 10th round in 1990. He played two games for the Bears as a rookie before his playing career was finished.
He had a bigger impact as a position coach in the college ranks.
Price, who coached 28 years in the SEC, including more than a decade at his alma mater, died Friday at the age of 55.
Price coached several NFL players, none better than Myles Garrett, who went No. 1 overall in 2017.
Garrett paid tribute to his former coach during his media availability at his youth football camp this week.
“First, I want to say I love TP. It was shocking news when I heard it,” Garrett said, via Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram. “He had a profound impact on my life and where I saw myself going and what I saw myself doing. He more than anything wanted to groom proud and upstanding young men and I think he did that every year he set forth.
“So, I’m very glad he had that impact not only on me but my draft class and the guys who came before and after. I wouldn’t be here if he didn’t have that impact on me and I wouldn’t have been under his tutelage.”
At Garrett’s draft party in 2017, Price gave a speech before presenting Garrett with his framed No. 15 Aggies jersey.
The Jets will be the first team to hit camp as their veterans report on July 19. The Browns will get underway two days later and the two teams will play each other in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The Chiefs and Lions are the next to get underway as they will play in the first game of the regular season. The dates for rookies and veterans to report to camp for every team can be found below.
Cardinals: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Falcons: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Ravens: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Bills: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Panthers: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bears: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Bengals: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Browns: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/21
Cowboys: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Broncos: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/25
Lions: Rookies 7/19, Veterans 7/22
Packers: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Texans: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Colts: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
Jaguars: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Chiefs: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/22
Raiders: Rookies 7/20, Veterans 7/25
Chargers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Rams: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Dolphins: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Vikings: Rookies 7/23, Veterans 7/25
Patriots: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
Saints: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Giants: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Jets: Rookies and Veterans 7/19
Eagles: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Steelers: Rookies and Veterans 7/26
49ers: Rookies 7/18, Veterans 7/25
Seahawks: Rookies and Veterans 7/25
Buccaneers: Rookies 7/24, Veterans 7/25
Titans: Rookies 7/22, Veterans 7/25
Commanders: Rookies 7/21, Veterans 7/25
The Browns listed edge rusher Myles Garrett at 272 pounds last season. According to reporters at his ProCamp youth football clinic, Garrett showed up Tuesday looking leaner and lighter. He had no problem getting around some of the campers.
He hopes to do the same against NFL offensive linemen this season.
Garrett, though, was giving nothing away Tuesday when asked if he was trimmer.
“Got a shave,” Garrett said, smiling and rubbing his chin.
“I don’t think I’m coming in that different,” Garrett added, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “Just working hard , maintaining, trying to work on some of the finer details and techniques. But other than not trying to do anything too extravagant. We’ve got things working pretty well, and right now it’s just about working together and getting to where we want to go.”
While winning a Super Bowl is atop Garrett’s list of goals for this season, defensive player of the year and a new Browns’ single-season sacks record also surely rank high. He has 16 sacks each of the past two seasons to set and tie the team record but has never received a defensive player of the year vote.
Garrett declined to answer about his goals, but they appear quite attainable in Jim Schwartz’s defense with Za’Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson and Ogbo Okoronkwo with him to rush the quarterback.
Two weeks ago, free-agent receiver DeAndre Hopkins visited the Titans and the Patriots. He’s now biding his time, seemingly waiting for more teams to emerge, presumably with better offers. If there are any new teams, and if there are any better offers.
One that reportedly won’t be emerging is the Browns.
Albert Breer of SI.com recently noted that the Browns are comfortable with their current crop of receivers (including newcomer Elijah Moore), and that they “probably won’t’” pursue Hopkins. It’s a significant bit of news, because quarterback Deshaun Watson has played with Hopkins — and has expressed a desire to reunite with Hopkins.
It’s possible Watson was simply saying what he needed to say publicly, and that he hasn’t privately pushed for Hopkins to be signed. But if Watson has expressed a preference to the team to make a run at Hopkins and if the team has politely declined to do so, that would be the first tangible sign of friction between the Browns and the player to who they gave a five-year, fully-guaranteed contract amid twenty-plus civil lawsuits and a looming suspension.
Watson, now entering Year Two of the deal because he wasn’t required to miss all of last season, needs to begin to give the Browns a major return on their massive investment. If he thinks Hopkins would help accomplish that and if the Browns aren’t interested in giving it a whirl, that could indeed become a sticking point if/when things don’t go as planned for the Browns in 2023.
The Browns announced earlier this year that they will be practicing at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for the first chunk of training camp this summer and they announced the rest of their schedule on Thursday.
After practicing in West Virginia from July 22-30, the team will hold their first practice at their facility in Berea, Ohio on August 1. They will then play the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game on August 3.
The August 1 practice will be the first of eight sessions open to the general public. The Browns will also open up their practices on August 6-7, August 9, August 20, and August 20-22 before wrapping up the preseason in Kansas City on August 26.
None of the practices in West Virginia will be open to the public, so the sessions in August will be the only chance for fans to see the team go through their preparations for the season.