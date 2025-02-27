 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_willjohnson_250227.jpg
Johnson: ‘I know I’m the best CB in the draft’
nbc_pft_combine_barronintv_250227.jpg
Barron looks to bring versatility to NFL
nbc_pft_combine_hunterintv_250227.jpg
Hunter: ‘My goal is to go No. 1' in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_combine_willjohnson_250227.jpg
Johnson: ‘I know I’m the best CB in the draft’
nbc_pft_combine_barronintv_250227.jpg
Barron looks to bring versatility to NFL
nbc_pft_combine_hunterintv_250227.jpg
Hunter: ‘My goal is to go No. 1' in NFL draft

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Myles Garrett is “not open” to a contract extension with the Browns

  
Published February 27, 2025 02:36 PM

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has made his wishes known: He wants a trade out of Cleveland.

It is not an attempt to get more money out of the team.

Mary Kay Cabot said Garrett is “not open” to a contract extension from the Browns.

The Scouting Combine is where General Managers and agents meet to talk about such matters, but Garrett’s camp has “slammed the door” on negotiations, per Cabot.

Garrett made a public request for a trade Feb. 3, seeking to go to a Super Bowl contender. The Browns, though, continue to insist they aren’t trading their All-Pro player.

Both General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that they expect Garrett on the roster this season.

Garrett, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, is a four-time All-Pro and is already one of the best players in franchise history. He has 102.5 career sacks, becoming the first player in league history to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

He has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $19.722 million in 2025 and $20.374 million in 2026. Garrett has no guaranteed money left in his contract.