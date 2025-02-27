Report: Myles Garrett is “not open” to a contract extension with the Browns

Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett has made his wishes known: He wants a trade out of Cleveland.

It is not an attempt to get more money out of the team.

Mary Kay Cabot said Garrett is “not open” to a contract extension from the Browns.

The Scouting Combine is where General Managers and agents meet to talk about such matters, but Garrett’s camp has “slammed the door” on negotiations, per Cabot.

Garrett made a public request for a trade Feb. 3, seeking to go to a Super Bowl contender. The Browns, though, continue to insist they aren’t trading their All-Pro player.

Both General Manager Andrew Berry and coach Kevin Stefanski said this week that they expect Garrett on the roster this season.

Garrett, the No. 1 pick of the 2017 draft, is a four-time All-Pro and is already one of the best players in franchise history. He has 102.5 career sacks, becoming the first player in league history to record at least 14 sacks in four consecutive seasons.

He has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $19.722 million in 2025 and $20.374 million in 2026. Garrett has no guaranteed money left in his contract.