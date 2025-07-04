Nebraska wrestling coach claims Jordon Hudson had role in blocking a transfer to UNC

Things had largely quieted down regarding the Bill Belichick-Jordon Hudson situation. Beyond some social-media stuff between Hudson and Belichick’s ex, there’s been nothing much (if at all) regarding the potential intersection between Hudson and Belichick’s job as the head football coach at North Carolina.

And that has to make the powers-that-be at UNC very happy.

The no-news-is-good-news vibe changed recently, when Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning recently told Hurrdat Sports a story about a wrestler who wanted to transfer to UNC — and about Hudson’s alleged role in blocking it.

A.J. Ferrari had been charged in August 2022 with a felony count of sexual battery. The charges were dropped in October 2023. He transferred earlier this year from Cal State Bakersfield to Nebraska. Before transferring to Nebraska, he wanted to transfer to North Carolina.

Manning shared details of his conversation with UNC’s wrestling coach regarding the failed pursuit of Ferrari.

“Rob Koll . . . . the North Carolina coach who I’ve known for 35 years, and [is a] great friend of mine, called me up when they didn’t let A.J. into the school at North Carolina,” Manning said, via Todderick Hunt of NJ.com. “And A.J. was already there training some, and they didn’t let him in admission-wise . . . for various reasons, and Bill Belichick’s girlfriend had something to do with that. . . .

”[I’m] very serious,” Manning said. “[She was] one of the elements along with the men’s basketball player that had [an alleged] sexual assault the week before, and just a lot of drama, I think, for that chancellor.”

Manning apparently was referring to the case of Zayden High, who was suspended for sexual misconduct (not sexual assault). High allegedly filmed another student without consent during a sexual encounter.

“And Rob [Koll] was like super-disappointed,” Manning said. "[He] spent a lot of time getting A.J. there, but they weren’t going to let him into school. So he called me up and said, ‘Hey, Mark, you’ve got a great team and you should get A.J. Ferrari.’ And I would have never really thought about that. . . . He convinced me and then off we went.”

Other outlets have published Manning’s comments. And while the admission of an athlete who had been charged with felony sexual assault (even if the charge was dropped) raises complicated questions and arguably necessitates a full investigation as to whether the charge had merit and why it was dropped, anything related to the admission, or not, of A.J. Ferrari doesn’t fall within the purview of anyone not, you know, employed by North Carolina.

It’s possible that public records regarding Ferrari exist. It’s possible that one or more of them were sent or received by Hudson. It’s a certainty that multiple outlets will be asking for any such materials, if they haven’t already.