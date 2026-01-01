Bills seek snow shovelers for final regular-season game at long-time stadium

Attention, Bengals: This is how you do it.

The Buffalo Bills have issued a call for snow shovelers in advance of Sunday’s finale against the Jets. It’ll be the last regular-season game played at the team’s long-time home, and likely the last game ever played there.

Buffalo has a very small chance of hosting the AFC Championship. If the Bills finish as the No. 5 seed in the AFC, they could host a divisional round game if the sixth and seventh seeds win in the wild-card round, and the AFC Championship if the seventh seed upends the No. 1 seed in the divisional round.

Before that happens, the Bills need to be the No. 5 seed. Which requires the Bills to win on Sunday, the Chargers to lose to the Broncos, and either a Jaguars loss to the Titans or a Texans loss to the Colts.

So, basically, Sunday is likely the swan song. Which means Saturday is the last chance to show up and dig out the snow. (Until next year, at the new stadium.)

The team’s offer is $20 per hour, hot food and beverages, and (for the first 500) free Highmark Stadium branded gloves.

League rules require the home team to remove snow from all seating areas. The Bengals failed to do that last month, prior to a home game against the Ravens. But since the league essentially gave the Bengals a pass, they saved some money by not clearing the snow.