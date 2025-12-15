NFL issues comment regarding Bengals’ failure to remove snow from seats

Many of the fans arriving for Sunday’s Ravens-Bengals game found their seats covered with snow. League rules require all snow to be removed by the home team.

The Bengals admitted that the seats hadn’t been cleared. The NFL has provided a comment in response to an inquiry from PFT.

“The league’s football operations and security departments were in contact with the club and stadium personnel over the previous 48 hours regarding snow removal,” a league spokesperson said by email. “The field, sidelines, aisles and walkways were prioritized and appropriately cleared throughout the weekend.

“Additional snowfall occurred overnight which resulted in minimal accumulation within the stadium bowl. Mitigation efforts were implemented to ensure the field and stadium were ready for the game. Stadium personnel assisted fans at their seats as necessary.”

The photo attached to this story shows the condition of the seating on Sunday, prior to the game. Whether or not that counts as “minimal accumulation” is in the eye of the beholder. And it appears that there was little if any “additional snowfall” overnight; most of the snow that was on the seats fell before Saturday night.

Regardless, the snow is supposed to be removed. The Bengals didn’t remove it. And the league seemed to be inclined to accept the team’s explanation for not removing it.