Steelers announce Brian Angelichio as OC, Domata Peko as DL coach

  
Published February 4, 2026 05:03 PM

The Steelers announced the addition of five assistant coaches to Mike McCarthy’s staff on Wednesday afternoon.

Offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio’s hiring headlines the group. Angelichio spent the last four seasons as the passing game coordinator and tight ends coach for the Vikings. He also spent time as the tight ends coach for the Packers during McCarthy’s time as the head coach in Green Bay.

The Steelers also confirmed that they have hired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman and assistant head coach/secondary coach Joe Whitt.

Longtime NFL defensive lineman Domata Peko is joining the team as their defensive line coach. He held the same position at the University of Colorado in 2025 and he worked as a defensive assistant under McCarthy with the Cowboys in 2024.

The Steelers have also hired Pat Reilly as a defensive quality control coach. He was an offensive assistant with the Texans in 2025.