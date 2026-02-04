Cardinals request to interview Charlie Bullen, Aubrey Pleasant for their DC job

The Cardinals hired Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. Their search for a defensive coordinator continues.

The team has requested top interview Giants outside linebackers coach Charlie Bullen and Aubrey Pleasant, the Rams assistant head coach and defensive pass game coordinator, NFL Media reports.

Pleasant was a candidate for the Chargers’ defensive coordinator job.

He has spent the past three seasons with the Rams, on the staff with new Cardinals’ head coach Mike LaFleur.

Pleasant has coached in the NFL for the past 13 seasons, also spending time in Washington, Cleveland, Detroit and Green Bay.

Bullen served as the Giants’ interim defensive coordinator last season after the team fired coordinator Shane Bowen. New coach John Harbaugh retained Bullen as the outside linebackers coach.

Bullen previously coached in Arizona from 2019-22. He was with the Dolphins from 2012-18.