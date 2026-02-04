 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_donald_260204.jpg
Donald among those to join Super Bowl LX pregame
nbc_pft_simmons_260204.jpg
Simmons ‘was shocked’ when Titans fired Vrabel
nbc_pft_nextint_260204.jpg
Long: ‘I don’t hate Minnesota’ for Rodgers

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb wishes the Micah Parsons trade wouldn’t have dragged out like it did

  
Published February 4, 2026 03:23 PM

If the Cowboys had to trade Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb wishes it wouldn’t have taken so long.

Lamb visited PFT Live today on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX and talked about losing Parsons as a teammate and how difficult it was to see Parsons’ long negotiations with the Cowboys overshadow the team’s preparation for the 2025 season.

“As his teammate and as his brother I wish I would have known what the situation would have been and we wouldn’t have dragged it out,” Lamb said.

As Parsons showed up to training camp but generally declined to participate until he got a new contract, Lamb kept thinking a deal would get done for Parsons to stay with the Cowboys long-term. It didn’t.

“Let’s just prepare to have him, as we go through our preparation and seeing him out there in his pads, we’re like, ‘Any day now.’ And that day never came for us,” Lamb said.

Instead, it happened for the Packers, who traded two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for Parsons. And only after a long process that was tough for Parsons’ teammates in Dallas to endure.