CeeDee Lamb wishes the Micah Parsons trade wouldn’t have dragged out like it did

If the Cowboys had to trade Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb wishes it wouldn’t have taken so long.

Lamb visited PFT Live today on Radio Row at Super Bowl LX and talked about losing Parsons as a teammate and how difficult it was to see Parsons’ long negotiations with the Cowboys overshadow the team’s preparation for the 2025 season.

“As his teammate and as his brother I wish I would have known what the situation would have been and we wouldn’t have dragged it out,” Lamb said.

As Parsons showed up to training camp but generally declined to participate until he got a new contract, Lamb kept thinking a deal would get done for Parsons to stay with the Cowboys long-term. It didn’t.

“Let’s just prepare to have him, as we go through our preparation and seeing him out there in his pads, we’re like, ‘Any day now.’ And that day never came for us,” Lamb said.

Instead, it happened for the Packers, who traded two first-round draft picks and Kenny Clark to the Cowboys for Parsons. And only after a long process that was tough for Parsons’ teammates in Dallas to endure.