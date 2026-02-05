 Skip navigation
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule

February 5, 2026 05:07 PM
Former NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith joins Mike Florio to discuss the Rooney Rule, hiring practices in the NFL and more.

nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
nbc_pft_esmithint_260205.jpg
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
NickCaserioPFT2-5MPX.jpg
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_rome_intrv_260205.jpg
11:37
Odunze-Williams chemistry ‘beyond the play call’
nbc_csu_dkclip_260205.jpg
01:44
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
nbc_csu_vonmiller_260205.jpg
06:21
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
nbc_roto_superbowlpassattemptv2_260205.jpg
01:00
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?
mcnabb_1920.jpg
11:14
McNabb questions ‘direction’ of Eagles’ offense
nbc_csu_brownintrv_260205.jpg
26:11
Brown on what makes Garrett so special
StoutlandCSUMPX2-5.jpg
04:11
Stoutland leaving Eagles is a ‘bombshell’
nbc_ffhh_tony_intrv_260205.jpg
09:37
Gonzalez: Tight end has become ‘rockstar’ position
nbc_fnia_bouttemccourteyintv_260205.jpg
05:55
Boutte dives into overcoming gambling addiction
nbc_ffhh_ceedee_intrv_260205.jpg
09:21
Lamb: Prescott finds ‘different ways’ to lead DAL
nbc_ffhh_jones_260205.jpg
09:53
Vikings’ Jones learns source of ‘Free Aaron Jones’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260205.jpg
02:03
Best longest pass, rush props in Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_bijan_intrv_260205.jpg
12:03
Robinson: Stefanski will be ‘awesome’ with Falcons
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_260205.jpg
15:56
Lawrence on the impact of Meyers trade for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_swift_260205.jpg
08:56
Swift: Can’t say enough great things about Johnson
nbc_ffhh_ashety_intrv_260205.jpg
05:01
Jeanty shares lessons learned from rookie year
nbc_ffhh_tylers_intrv_260205.jpg
06:10
Shough names Saints’ top 2026 breakout candidate
nbc_ffhh_pittman_intrv_260205.jpg
10:07
Pittman: Steichen’s adaptability sets him apart
bo_jack_1920.jpg
13:43
Jackson wants to break mold with men’s health
sauce_1920.jpg
09:15
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_ffhh_mcbride_intrv_260205.jpg
10:43
All-Pro McBride wants SB LX tight ends to ‘go off’
nbc_pft_warnerint_260205_copy.jpg
10:03
Warner hopes SF returns to ‘dominance’ with Morris
amon_ra_1920.jpg
14:56
St. Brown: Lions will be ‘hungrier than ever’
daniels_1920.jpg
09:54
Daniels excited to work with new OC Blough
lawrence_1920.jpg
13:02
Lawrence breaks down X’s and O’s of QB position
nbc_pft_robinsonint_260205.jpg
11:07
Robinson thinks Falcons’ offense can be ‘special’

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_dps_kirkherbstreitintv_260205.jpg
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB
nbc_dps_geraldmccoyintv_260205.jpg
15:54
McCoy outlines why he should make Hall of Fame
nbc_dps_bojacksonintv_260205.jpg
15:27
Bo: My grandkids will play baseball, not football
nbc_roto_frankreichjets_260205.jpg
02:30
Will Reich succeed as Jets offensive coordinator?
nbc_roto_shaistrain_260205.jpg
01:41
Who will step up for Thunder with SGA injured?
nbc_roto_hornetsrockets_260205.jpg
01:35
Bet on Knueppel, Hornets to upset Rockets
nbc_roto_porzingistrade_260205.jpg
01:51
Can Porzingis stay healthy for Warriors?
nbc_roto_cobywhitetrade_260205.jpg
01:37
Hornets acquiring White ‘very solid addition’
nbc_roto_nathanielhackett_260205.jpg
01:39
LaFleur’s presence provides ‘optimism’ for Hackett
nbc_pft_mcmillian_260205.jpg
09:10
McMillan: CAR will play with ‘more fire’ in 2026
nbc_pft_moon_260205.jpg
11:07
Moon: Titans need to put more pieces around Ward
nbc_pft_loveint_260205_copy.jpg
13:15
Love on how things ‘unraveled’ for GB in Wild Card
nbc_pft_urlacher_260205.jpg
14:02
Urlacher doesn’t like idea of Bears in a dome
nbc_pft_willis_260205.jpg
14:19
Willis knew when it was time to step away from NFL
nbc_fnia_bieverfeature_260204.jpg
01:33
Super Bowl still in focus for photographer Biever
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
08:00
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis
nbc_nba_brunsoncomp_260204.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson wills NYK to 2OT win vs. DEN
nbc_nas_clashhl_260204.jpg
14:59
Highlights: Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium
nbc_fnia_beamfeature_260204.jpg
04:58
Beam embodied Oakland’s grit and strength
nbc_cbb_hallvnova_260204.jpg
02:53
HLs: Perkins leads Villanova to win vs. Seton Hall
pacman.jpg
11:54
‘Pacman’ Jones: Garrett should be the NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_jaxsondartint_260204.jpg
08:39
Dart: Harbaugh has a ‘vision’ for Giants’ future
nbc_ffhh_tmacintv_260204.jpg
05:56
McMillan: Young deserves more credit
nbc_pft_wilfork_260204.jpg
15:31
Wilfork is confident in Vrabel ahead of SB LX
nbc_ffhh_mccaffreyintv_260204(2).jpg
10:34
CMC to fantasy managers: ‘I appreciate you’
dart_x_polar_bear_thumb.jpg
13:17
Dart: Harbaugh is ‘the best’
nbc_pft_woodson_260204.jpg
11:34
Woodson has ‘always wanted’ to be in HOF
RigginsPFTYT2-4.jpg
05:27
Riggins: You need talent to persevere in NFL