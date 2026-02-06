 Skip navigation
SX 2025 Rd 04 Glendale Stadium shot.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 5, Glendale: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Detroit Tigers
Tarik Skubal reportedly wins salary arbitration case, will be paid record $32 million
NFL: Super Bowl LX-Opening Night
Patriots vs. Seahawks prediction: UPDATED Odds, picks, best bets, player props for Super Bowl LX

nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Celtics trading for Vučević 'makes a lot of sense'

February 5, 2026 09:28 PM
Chris Mannix, Grant Liffmann and Kurt Helin discuss the Celtics' acquisition of Nikola Vučević and why it makes "a lot of sense" in their position in the Eastern Conference.

nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
nbc_nba_auraunderradar_260205.jpg
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
nbc_roto_shaistrain_260205.jpg
01:41
Who will step up for Thunder with SGA injured?
nbc_roto_hornetsrockets_260205.jpg
01:35
Bet on Knueppel, Hornets to upset Rockets
nbc_roto_porzingistrade_260205.jpg
01:51
Can Porzingis stay healthy for Warriors?
nbc_roto_cobywhitetrade_260205.jpg
01:37
Hornets acquiring White ‘very solid addition’
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class
nbc_nba_enjoyjjj_260204.jpg
08:00
Jackson trade signals end of an era in Memphis
nbc_nba_brunsoncomp_260204.jpg
01:55
Highlights: Brunson wills NYK to 2OT win vs. DEN
nbc_roto_davisv2_260204.jpg
01:53
Davis trade bodes well for Wizards’ near future
nbc_roto_jacksonjrv2_260204.jpg
02:09
What Jackson Jr. trade means for Grizzlies, Jazz
nbc_roto_hardenv2_260204.jpg
01:55
Cavaliers in ‘win now mode’ after Harden trade
nbc_nba_adtrade_260204.jpg
01:59
Davis heads to Wizards in trade deadline stunner
nbc_nba_phxpor_digitalhit_260203.jpg
01:46
Allen, Gillespie carry Suns over Trail Blazers
nbc_nba_gillespiepostintv_260203.jpg
03:34
Gillespie shining in the spotlight for Suns
nbc_nba_phxpor_260203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Suns turn up the heat, defeat Blazers
nbc_nba_postgame_allenintv_260203.jpg
01:27
Allen credits Gillespie for Suns’ comeback vs. POR
nbc_nba_enjoy_allstarweekend_260203.jpg
05:19
Numbers on the Board crew ‘excited’ for All-Star
nbc_nba_enjoy_hardentrade_260203.jpg
06:44
Harden trade to Cavaliers ‘out of left field’
nbc_nba_celticsmavs_digitalhit_260203.jpg
01:44
Miller surprised BOS is ‘this good’ without Tatum
nbc_nba_celticspostgame_260203.jpg
07:54
Brown’s MVP-play gives Celtics options with Tatum
nbc_nba_bosdal_260203.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Celtics handle Mavericks on the road
nbc_nba_jalenbrownpostintv_260203.jpg
59
Brown trusting his work, preaching aggression
nbc_nba_halftime_hardentrade_260203.jpg
03:18
Harden’s ability to facilitate will elevate Cavs
nbc_nba_liggmannhardentraded_260203.jpg
02:07
Harden trade ‘might shake up things’ in the East
nbc_nba_allstarjerseys_260203.jpg
05:45
NBA All-Star rosters, jerseys revealed
nbc_nba_pregame_hornets_260203.jpg
03:11
Hornets have longest active win streak in NBA

nbc_nfl_aporoy_260205.jpg
02:26
McMillan after OROY win: I could not do it alone
nbc_nfl_dpoy_260205.jpg
02:19
Garrett credits ‘timeless’ team after DPOY win
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
11:41
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
09:52
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
12:05
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason
nbc_pft_jefferson_260205.jpg
08:52
Jefferson to McCarthy: Stay true to yourself
nbc_pft_esmithint_260205.jpg
11:41
Smith believes Cowboys ‘are not far’
NickCaserioPFT2-5MPX.jpg
16:07
Caserio ‘really proud’ of Texans’ 2025 season
nbc_ffhh_rome_intrv_260205.jpg
11:37
Odunze-Williams chemistry ‘beyond the play call’
nbc_csu_dkclip_260205.jpg
01:44
Best bets and prediction for Super Bowl LX
nbc_csu_vonmiller_260205.jpg
06:21
Miller never thought he’d win Super Bowl MVP
nbc_roto_superbowlpassattemptv2_260205.jpg
01:00
Will three or more players throw Super Bowl pass?
mcnabb_1920.jpg
11:14
McNabb questions ‘direction’ of Eagles’ offense
nbc_csu_brownintrv_260205.jpg
26:11
Brown on what makes Garrett so special
StoutlandCSUMPX2-5.jpg
04:11
Stoutland leaving Eagles is a ‘bombshell’
nbc_ffhh_tony_intrv_260205.jpg
09:37
Gonzalez: Tight end has become ‘rockstar’ position
nbc_pl_rogersintvv2_260205.jpg
08:24
Rogers wants to step up as a leader for Villa
nbc_fnia_bouttemccourteyintv_260205.jpg
05:55
Boutte dives into overcoming gambling addiction
nbc_ffhh_ceedee_intrv_260205.jpg
09:21
Lamb: Prescott finds ‘different ways’ to lead DAL
nbc_ffhh_jones_260205.jpg
09:53
Vikings’ Jones learns source of ‘Free Aaron Jones’
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_260205.jpg
02:03
Best longest pass, rush props in Super Bowl LX
nbc_ffhh_bijan_intrv_260205.jpg
12:03
Robinson: Stefanski will be ‘awesome’ with Falcons
nbc_ffhh_lawrence_260205.jpg
15:56
Lawrence on the impact of Meyers trade for Jaguars
nbc_ffhh_swift_260205.jpg
08:56
Swift: Can’t say enough great things about Johnson
nbc_ffhh_ashety_intrv_260205.jpg
05:01
Jeanty shares lessons learned from rookie year
nbc_ffhh_tylers_intrv_260205.jpg
06:10
Shough names Saints’ top 2026 breakout candidate
nbc_ffhh_pittman_intrv_260205.jpg
10:07
Pittman: Steichen’s adaptability sets him apart
bo_jack_1920.jpg
13:43
Jackson wants to break mold with men’s health
sauce_1920.jpg
09:15
Gardner ‘a little surprised’ by Pats’ turnaround
nbc_dps_kirkherbstreitintv_260205.jpg
15:03
Herbstreit: ‘Impossible to predict’ future of CFB