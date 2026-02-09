 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Courier-Journal
Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2
MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th

Top Clips

nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Vucevic recognized his role in Celtics debut

February 9, 2026 01:12 PM
Kenny Beecham discusses Nikola Vucevic's debut for the Boston Celtics as well as what he expects for Jaren Jackson Jr.'s fit with the Utah Jazz.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_givingflowers_260209.jpg
04:54
Hornets’ ‘offense has been elite’
nbc_nba_tanking_260209.jpg
09:52
Are NBA teams tanking ethically or unethically?
nbc_nba_bullsharden_260209.jpg
09:58
Dillingham can ‘find confidence’ with Bulls
nbc_roto_milvorl_260209.jpg
01:12
Why Bucks, Magic can’t be trusted to cover spread
nbc_roto_okcvlal_260209.jpg
01:09
Thunder’s depth could prove too much for Lakers
nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
04:48
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
07:09
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_nba_castlecomp_260207.jpg
01:59
HLs: Castle explodes for 40-point triple-double
nbc_nba_enjoywinlosersv2_260206.jpg
11:15
NotB 2026 NBA Trade Deadline winners and losers
nbc_nba_enjoythomas_260206.jpg
08:45
Thomas should reflect after getting waived
nbc_nba_enjoyzubac_260206.jpg
09:09
Pacers-Clippers trade’s intriguing implications
nbc_roto_nbachampion_260206.jpg
01:22
Thunder still ‘the best team’ post-trade deadline
nbc_roto_bullsbackcourt_260206.jpg
02:04
How will Bulls manage guards when Giddey returns?
nbc_roto_lukadoncic_260206.jpg
01:32
Could Doncic (hamstring) miss extended time?
nbc_roto_ivicazubac_260206.jpg
02:12
Will Pacers rest players after acquiring Zubac?
nbc_nba_enjoygiannis_260205.jpg
08:50
Giannis staying with Bucks feels like wasted time
nbc_nba_enjoyharden_260205.jpg
07:01
Can Harden get over the hump with the Cavaliers?
nbc_nba_atlgswtrade_260205.jpg
02:50
Is Porzingis a piece for GSW or an expiring deal?
nbc_nba_enjoywizards_260205.jpg
10:41
Breaking down the Wizards bringing in Davis
nbc_nba_aurajjj_260205.jpg
09:21
UTA building something ‘real’ after trade deadline
nbc_nba_auradavis_260205.jpg
09:27
Mavs trading AD to WAS feels like ‘a salary dump’
nbc_nba_auragiannis_260205.jpg
06:30
Bucks hold onto Giannis despite much trade buzz
nbc_nba_auraharden_260205.jpg
08:01
Liffmann: Harden to Cavs ‘a wait-and-see move’
nbc_nba_auravuccimane_260205.jpg
08:44
Celtics trading for Vučević ‘makes a lot of sense’
nbc_nba_auraunderradar_260205.jpg
09:21
Zubac, Alvarado headline under-the-radar trades
nbc_roto_shaistrain_260205.jpg
01:41
Who will step up for Thunder with SGA injured?
nbc_roto_hornetsrockets_260205.jpg
01:35
Bet on Knueppel, Hornets to upset Rockets
nbc_roto_porzingistrade_260205.jpg
01:51
Can Porzingis stay healthy for Warriors?
nbc_roto_cobywhitetrade_260205.jpg
01:37
Hornets acquiring White ‘very solid addition’
nbc_nba_enjoymeyers_260204.jpg
09:59
Meyers projects the 2026 NBA Draft Class

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_nextfavorites_260209.jpg
01:35
Williams an early ‘dark horse’ for MVP next season
nbc_roto_nextsuperbowl_260209.jpg
01:50
Why 49ers are a ‘sleeper’ pick for Super Bowl LXI
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
15:20
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense
nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
03:39
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
09:39
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
09:25
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?
nbc_pft_seahawkswin_260208.jpg
04:40
How were Seahawks able to dominate Patriots in SB?
nbc_pft_seahawksoffense_260208.jpg
09:16
Darnold, Walker III step up in Super Bowl LX win
nbc_pft_patsstruggles_260208.jpg
08:17
Maye ‘never got comfortable’ in Super Bowl LX
nbc_nfl_darnoldpresser_260208.jpg
48
Darnold shares ‘special’ SB LX moment with parents
nbc_nfl_walkerpresser_260208.jpg
43
Walker: Seahawks ‘stuck together’ this season
nbc_pft_firstthoughts_260208.jpg
05:57
Seahawks’ defense dominates Pats to win Super Bowl
nbc_nfl_mayepresser_260208.jpg
59
Maye: This definitely hurts
nbc_nfl_vrabelpresser_260208.jpg
55
Vrabel: ‘We have to remember what this feels like’
seahawkssamdarnoldinterviewphoto.jpg
01:43
Darnold shouts out defense after Super Bowl LX win
walkerinterviewphoto.jpg
45
Walker wins Super Bowl LX MVP
superbowltrophyseahawkspatriots.jpg
04:28
Super Bowl LX Vince Lombardi Trophy presentation
witherspoonseahawksphoto.jpg
02:13
Witherspoon: SB LX win ‘a one of a kind’ feeling
nbc_snf_k9intv_2602088(2).jpg
47
Walker: ‘We stayed together’ in Super Bowl LX
darnold.jpg
01:00
Darnold on ‘unbelievable’ Super Bowl LX victory
nbc_snf_sb60recap_260208.jpg
52
HLs: Seahawks’ defense swarms Pats in Super Bowl
Nwosutdmpx.jpg
53
Nwosu caps off Seahawks’ win with 46-yard TD
HollinscatchSB.jpg
42
Hollins makes contested catch on 35-yard touchdown
BarnerTDMPX.jpg
50
Darnold hits Barner for 16-yard TD in Super Bowl
nbc_snf_mayefumble_260208__copy.jpg
54
Hall strips Maye for first turnover of Super Bowl
AthnemNewImageMPX.jpg
02:13
Puth sings Super Bowl LX national anthem
nbc_fnia_kornacki_final_260208_copy.jpg
58
Kornacki analyzes SB MVP, Gatorade bath and more
McCourtyButelreactioj.jpg
01:25
Butler’s Super Bowl interception ‘changed lives’
nbc_fnia_kornacki_sb_qb_president_260208_copy.jpg
01:52
Kornacki highlights Super Bowl ties to history
nbc_fnia_kyle_s_desk_260208_copy.jpg
01:49
Shanahan unpacks emotional weight of Super Bowl