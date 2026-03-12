Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 4

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
NFL Home
Pro Football Talk
NFL Player News
NFL Draft
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Stats
Fantasy Football
Sunday Night Football
Matthew Berry
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
NFL Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
NBA
NBA Home
NBA Player News
NBA All-Star Game
Scores
Schedule
Standings
Player Stats
Team Stats
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Betting
Highlights and Clips
Podcasts
MLB
MLB Home
MLB Player News
MLB Scores
MLB Standings
MLB Stats
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Betting
Highlights & Clips
Paralympics
Paralympics Home
Stream on Peacock
Schedule
Medals
Highlights
News
More
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Premier League
2026 World Cup
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Watch
Watch
Stream on Peacock
Live & Upcoming
Highlights & Clips
NBC Sports NOW
Listen
All Podcasts
PFT Live
Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Chris Simms Unbuttoned
Rotoworld Football Show
The 2 Robbies
Got Next with Meghan & Zora
Rushing the Field
Download
NBC Sports (iOS)
NBC Sports (Android)
Peacock (iOS)
Peacock (Android)
ProFootballTalk
PFT Home
Rumor Mill
PFT Shop
PFT Live
Rotoworld
Player News
NFL Player News
NBA Player News
MLB Player News
WNBA Player News
Fantasy Sports
Rotoworld Home
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Football
Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Baseball
Betting
Betting Home
NFL Betting
NBA Betting
MLB Betting
College Football
College Basketball
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
NBC Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login
Profile
Login
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 4
March 11, 2026 11:13 PM
Relive the best moments from Stage 4 of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 195km flat ride starting in Bourges and ending in an uphill battle in Uchon.
Latest Clips
04:43
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
01:59
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
02:05
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
07:58
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
02:26
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’
06:40
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
02:35
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
07:58
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG
05:37
Mannix: Lakers are better without James
08:32
Highlights: Washington fights off USC in OT
12:20
U.S. Center for SafeSport seeks input for athletes
12:22
Adebayo’s 83 a big ‘wake up’ for Heat organization
01:01
Sprinkle: ‘Adversity hasn’t defined’ Washington
04:09
Is Ravens’ calling off Crosby trade ‘bush league’?
03:19
Highlights from Price’s Hornung finalist campaign
01:42
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
01:50
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
04:52
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland
01:28
The numbers behind Adebayo’s unreal 83-point game
51
McCollum say Iowa get ‘comfortable’ against UMD
05:24
Stirtz pushes Iowa to Big Ten tourney win over UMD
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
01:39
Smith can be a floor raiser for Jets playmakers
01:27
Jones’ Achilles remains a concern returning to IND
01:20
Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
13:57
Breaking down potential Final Four sleepers
04:14
Look for Miller to have redemption game vs. Kings
13:14
Taylor is not afraid to have fun with her career
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue