MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

USA v Senegal: Women's World Cup 2026 Qualifier
Caitlin Clark returns from injury to help US rout Senegal in qualifying tournament
Baseball: World Baseball Classic-Mexico at Italy
Pasquantino has WBC’s first 3-homer game to lead Italy over Mexico, advancing US to quarterfinals
NCAA Basketball: Big East Conference Tournament First Round - Marquette vs Xavier
Xavier beats Marquette in Big East Conference Tournament 89-87

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Highlights: 2026 Paris-Nice, Stage 4

March 11, 2026 11:13 PM
Relive the best moments from Stage 4 of the 2026 Paris-Nice, where riders took on a 195km flat ride starting in Bourges and ending in an uphill battle in Uchon.

Latest Clips

nbc_mcbb_gtwnvdep_260311.jpg
04:43
Highlights: Georgetown takes down DePaul
nbc_mcbb_gtwnpostgameintvs_260311.jpg
01:59
Cooley: Georgetown ‘showed a lot of poise’
nbc_nba_clevorl_260311.jpg
02:05
Highlights: Bane powers Magic over Cavaliers
nbc_cbb_xaviermarquettehls_260311.jpg
07:58
Highlights: Xavier survives Marquette
nbc_cbb_xavierpostintvs_260311.jpg
02:26
Pitino, Xavier ‘don’t want to go home’
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerreax_260311.jpg
06:40
Vaaks, Providence move past Butler
nbc_cbb_providencepostintv_260311.jpg
02:35
English, Vaaks eager to play another 40 minutes
nbc_cbb_providencebutlerhls_260311.jpg
07:58
Highlights: Providence fights off Butler at MSG
nbc_nba_lemannix_260311.jpg
05:37
Mannix: Lakers are better without James
nbc_mcbb_uscuwhl_260311.jpg
08:32
Highlights: Washington fights off USC in OT
oly_xx_safesportceointvv2_260311.jpg
12:20
U.S. Center for SafeSport seeks input for athletes
adeayov2.jpg
12:22
Adebayo’s 83 a big ‘wake up’ for Heat organization
nbc_mcbb_coachsprinkleintv_260311.jpg
01:01
Sprinkle: ‘Adversity hasn’t defined’ Washington
nbc_dls_ravenscrosbybackout_260311.jpg
04:09
Is Ravens’ calling off Crosby trade ‘bush league’?
nbc_cfb_ndpricecomp_260311.jpg
03:19
Highlights from Price’s Hornung finalist campaign
nbc_roto_joshgiddey_260311.jpg
01:42
Giddey, Buzelis catching fire late in the season
nbc_roto_tyresemaxey_260311.jpg
01:50
Maxey injury boosts Edgecombe’s fantasy stock
nbc_mcbb_iowaumdv2_260311.jpg
04:52
Highlights: Iowa pulls away from Maryland
nbc_roto_bamadebayo_260311.jpg
01:28
The numbers behind Adebayo’s unreal 83-point game
nbc_mcbb_coachmccollum_260311.jpg
51
McCollum say Iowa get ‘comfortable’ against UMD
stirtz_thumb.jpg
05:24
Stirtz pushes Iowa to Big Ten tourney win over UMD
nbc_dps_ravenscalloffcrosbytrade_260311.jpg
06:34
BAL calling off Crosby trade ‘devastating’ for LV
nbc_pl_robscarrick_260311.jpg
14:25
Carrick: Handling expectations is a ‘privilege’
nbc_roto_geno_260311.jpg
01:39
Smith can be a floor raiser for Jets playmakers
nbc_roto_dannydimes_260311.jpg
01:27
Jones’ Achilles remains a concern returning to IND
nbc_roto_romeodoubs_260311.jpg
01:20
Doubs has Top-24 fantasy potential with Patriots
nbc_dps_diannarussiniintr_260311.jpg
13:06
Russini: ‘Good chance’ Crosby stays with Raiders
nbc_nba_enjoycollege_260311.jpg
13:57
Breaking down potential Final Four sleepers
nbc_nba_enjoydkhit_260311.jpg
04:14
Look for Miller to have redemption game vs. Kings
nbc_brunchint_taylorint_260311.jpg
13:14
Taylor is not afraid to have fun with her career