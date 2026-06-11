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Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
Associated Press
,
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2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley Motocross Preview: winners, historic results, who to watch
Dan Beaver
,
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2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
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Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
June 11, 2026 12:30 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola, and Andy Edwards preview the USMNT's first match of the 2026 World Cup against Paraguay on Friday.
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