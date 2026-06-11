Rays' ace Rasmussen proving he is a top-20 SP

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v. Chicago White Sox
Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
MLB: MAY 20 Guardians at Tigers
2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians
MX 2025 Rd 20 Thunder Valley track.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley Motocross Preview: winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v. Chicago White Sox
Braves put Ronald Acuña Jr. on 10-day injured list with left hamstring strain
MLB: MAY 20 Guardians at Tigers
2-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal is returning to Tigers’ rotation against the Guardians
MX 2025 Rd 20 Thunder Valley track.JPG
2026 SuperMotocross Round 20, Thunder Valley Motocross Preview: winners, historic results, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

oly_atm110h_dl2012_merrittWR.jpg
2012: Merritt’s 12.80 breaks 110m hurdles WR
nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rays' ace Rasmussen proving he is a top-20 SP

June 11, 2026 12:00 PM
Consistently of baseball's most "underrated" arms, Drew Rasmussen is fresh off a career-best outing amid another impressive season. James Schiano dives into the numbers behind his brilliance.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_cruz_260611.jpg
01:55
Cruz’s IL stint a huge blow for Pirates, fantasy
nbc_roto_acunajr_260611.jpg
01:51
Acuña Jr.'s hot streak halted by another IL trip
nbc_roto_dustinmay_260610.jpg
02:14
Inside May’s resurgence for Cardinals this season
nbc_roto_freddiefreeman_260610.jpg
01:22
Freeman continues to add to legacy with 2,500 hits
nbc_roto_dylancease_260610.jpg
01:40
Cease shoved with 11 K’s in return from IL
nbc_roto_montgomery_260610.jpg
02:00
Why fantasy managers should look at Montgomery
KURTZ_MPX.jpg
03:01
Athletics’ young core capable of ‘special things’
JB_MPX.jpg
03:27
Sabathia grasps pressure Knicks face to win title
nbc_mlb_cc_toomanystats_260610.jpg
08:12
Machado criticizes MLB’s analytics era amid slump
nbc_mlb_cc_rotomontgomery_260610.jpg
01:49
Montgomery’s debut symbolic of CWS’ youth movement
nbc_mlb_cc_rotojudge_260610.jpg
02:31
Yankees still can win AL East despite Judge injury
skubal_mpx.jpg
02:41
How Skubal’s looming return impacts trade timeline
nbc_roto_soderstrom_260609.jpg
01:49
Soderstrom ‘turning the corner’ amid hot streak
nbc_roto_hancock_260609.jpg
01:38
Mariners’ Hancock is a fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_junghoolee_260609.jpg
01:31
Lee’s hitting streak puts him on fantasy radars
nbc_mlb_snbpreviewbostex_260609.jpg
30
Sunday Night Baseball heads to Fenway for TEX-BOS
glasnow_roto_thumb_0608.jpg
01:50
LAD ‘don’t have a reason’ to rush Glasnow return
nbc_roto_skubal_260608.jpg
01:35
Skubal nearing return to Tigers rotation
gage_jump_roto_thumb_0608.jpg
01:54
Can A’s Jump maintain his success moving forward?
crochet_roto_thumb_0608.jpg
01:58
Crochet ‘a risk’ for fantasy managers while out
cubs.png
01:29
Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs?
nbc_mlb_sfgvchc_260607_copy.jpg
01:34
HLs: Giants outlast Cubs in extras to take series
nbc_mlb_digitalhit_260607.jpg
02:14
Cubs still ‘scrambling’ for consistency
nbc_mlb_chapmanintv_260607.jpg
01:09
Chapman: Giants ‘still believing’ amid uneven year
nbc_mlb_chapmanrbi_260607.jpg
46
Chapman’s RBI single gives Giants lead in extras
nbc_mlb_sfgchcpg_260607.jpg
02:41
Cubs’ play will ‘even out’ amid streaky season
nbc_mlb_leerbi_260607.jpg
42
Giants’ Lee extends hitting streak to 15 games
nbc_mlb_pcaintv_260607.jpg
06:55
Cubs’ star PCA ‘maximizing’ his authenticity
dbacks_mpx.jpg
01:57
HLs: D-backs breeze by Nats behind Carroll, Soroka
nbc_mlb_carrollpostgameintv_260607.jpg
01:10
Carroll: Avoiding sweep is important for D-backs

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_usmntparaguay_260611.jpg
13:00
Will USMNT rise to the occasion against Paraguay?
nbc_pl_wcpredictions_260611.jpg
17:20
World Cup predictions: Can USMNT make a deep run?
nbc_dps_adamsandlerknicks_260611.jpg
05:37
Sandler reports on Knicks fever from NY streets
nbc_dps_rogerbennett_260611.jpg
11:45
Can World Cup make USA a soccer-loving nation?
nbc_roto_nbafinals_260611.jpg
02:23
Take the Knicks in Game 5 to close out the series
nbc_roto_nflcoy_260611.jpg
01:57
Who is best bet to win NFL COY in 2026?
nbc_roto_usavpara_260611.jpg
01:17
Expect USMNT to be in ‘perfect form’ vs. Paraguay
nbc_dps_knicksrecap_260611.jpg
10:52
Knicks’ Game 4 comeback was ‘one for the ages’
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_260611.jpg
24:14
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2025-26 season
nbc_pft_jalencarter_260611.jpg
12:12
Carter’s situation ‘feels like a lowkey hold-in’
nbc_pft_brownsqbs_260611.jpg
03:41
Sanders ‘gaining ground’ in Browns QB competition
ajb_mpx_new.jpg
09:36
Examining ‘dysfunctional’ Hurts-AJB relationship
nbc_pft_cousins_260611.jpg
04:07
Cousins rejects mentor title within LV’s QB room
nbc_pft_sorsbyruling_260611.jpg
11:48
Judge ‘robbed’ public of Sorsby ruling rationale
nbc_pft_texastechsuing_260611.jpg
02:36
Report: TTU to sue if Big 12 eyes Sorsby sanctions
nbc_pft_diggs_260611.jpg
02:35
‘Door has closed’ for Diggs to return to Patriots
nbc_pft_browninne_260611.jpg
06:35
NE could have ‘driven harder bargain’ in AJB talks
nbc_nba_mannixknicksgm4v2_260611.jpg
06:47
How Knicks staged greatest Finals comeback ever
nbc_pft_patrickmahomesnewmoney_260611.jpg
13:32
Mahomes’ reworked deal carries major significance
nbc_pft_knickswin_260611.jpg
15:26
Spurs were ‘too young for the moment’ in Game 4
nbc_pft_patrickmahomesextension_260611.jpg
10:55
Mahomes, KC ink first NFL deal worth over $500M
nbc_pft_knickspt2_260611.jpg
02:04
Fans ‘witnessed history’ with Spurs-Knicks Game 4
nbc_wnba_suntempo_260610.jpg
01:55
HLs: Tempo edge out win vs Sun in OT thriller
nbc_nba_spursknicks_260610.jpg
01:59
HLs: Knicks’ historic comeback in Game 4
nbc_nba_game3V2_260610.jpg
12:17
What are the Knicks keys to success in Game 4?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftevaluation_260610.jpg
20:18
Where do Brown, Wagler, Acuff rank ahead of draft?
bridges_mpx.jpg
04:12
Will Knicks’ Bridges ‘bounce back’ in Game 4?
nbc_cbb_purbsmithcomp_260610.jpg
04:31
HLs: Best of Smith’s All-American year at Purdue
nbc_roto_alecpierce_260610.jpg
01:20
Colts’ Pierce recovery clouds fantasy value
nbc_roto_bostonconcep_260610.jpg
01:19
CLE’s Concepcion, Boston could both start in ’26