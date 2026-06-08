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Sorsby eligible to play after winning injunction

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Watch Now

Do odds still favor streaky Cubs to make playoffs?

June 8, 2026 11:45 AM
Trysta Krick and Vaughn Dalzell discuss the Chicago Cubs' odds to make the playoffs now that the once-red-hot ball club has dropped 16 of its last 23 games.

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