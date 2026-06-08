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Jonquel Jones
Jonquel Jones set for an emotional return as the Sun retire her No. 35 jersey
Portland Fire Toronto Tempo
Toronto and Portland are in the middle of the standings a month into their WNBA expansion seasons
Overtime x NBC Sports PB.jpg
NBC Sports and Overtime to name inaugural All-American Girls Flag Football Team

Top Clips

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HLs: Sykes finds a rhythm in Tempo’s win over Sky
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LAD ‘don’t have a reason’ to rush Glasnow return
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Skubal nearing return to Tigers rotation

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Crochet 'a risk' for fantasy managers while out

June 8, 2026 01:40 PM
Eric Samulski reacts to Red Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet's move to the 60-day IL due to shoulder and lat injuries and discusses why keeping him rostered could be risky for fantasy managers.

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