Highlights: Wemby shines in Spurs win vs. Celtics

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Kansas State vs BYU
AJ Dybantsa scores 40 as No. 10 seed BYU beats Kansas State 105-91 in the Big 12 Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Penn State
Nick Martinelli scores 24 points and Northwestern eases past Penn State 76-66 in Big Ten Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Oregon vs Maryland
Maryland rides big first half to 70-60 win over Oregon to open Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosvsas_digitalhit_260310.jpg
Wembanyama buries Boston from beyond the arc
nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Big 12 Conference Tournament First Round - Kansas State vs BYU
AJ Dybantsa scores 40 as No. 10 seed BYU beats Kansas State 105-91 in the Big 12 Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Northwestern vs Penn State
Nick Martinelli scores 24 points and Northwestern eases past Penn State 76-66 in Big Ten Tournament
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament First Round-Oregon vs Maryland
Maryland rides big first half to 70-60 win over Oregon to open Big Ten Tournament

Top Clips

nbc_nba_bosvsas_digitalhit_260310.jpg
Wembanyama buries Boston from beyond the arc
nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Wemby shines in Spurs win vs. Celtics

March 10, 2026 11:12 PM
Victor Wembanyama scores 39 points to help the Spurs secure the victory over the Celtics, who lost Jaylen Brown nearly halfway through the game after he was ejected.

Related Videos

nbc_nba_bosvsas_digitalhit_260310.jpg
01:36
Wembanyama buries Boston from beyond the arc
nbc_nba_bamspeech_260310.jpg
02:29
Bam after scoring 83: Wish I could relive it twice
nbc_nba_bam2ndhighest_260310.jpg
02:24
Reacting to Bam’s historic 83-point night for Heat
nbc_nba_wembypostgameintv_260310.jpg
01:18
Wembanyama credits fans for in-game assist
nbc_nba_adebayocomp_260310.jpg
01:59
Highlights: Adebayo passes Kobe, scores 83 in game
nbc_nba_paynecomp_260310.jpg
01:56
HLs: Payne steps up for PHI with big double-double
nbc_nba_jbejection_260310.jpg
02:15
Brown ejected in second quarter against Spurs
nbc_nba_maxeyinjury_pregame_260310.jpg
02:21
Maxey out at least three weeks with pinky injury
nbc_nba_nuggetsthunderpregame_260310.jpg
02:45
SGA playing at a level we haven’t seen before
nbc_nba_spurscelticspregame_260310.jpg
04:22
Are Spurs or Celtics a bigger threat to win title?
nbc_nba_tatumpregameintv_260310.jpg
01:27
Tatum was motivated by how Celtics have showed up
nbc_nba_kornetpregameintv_260310.jpg
02:16
Kornet impressed with Spurs’ accountability level
nbc_roto_ajaymitchell_260310.jpg
01:43
Mitchell is Thunder’s top depth option
nbc_roto_aarongordon_260310.jpg
01:55
Gordon rounds back into form against OKC
nbc_roto_sga_260310.jpg
01:30
SGA matches a Wilt scoring record
nbc_nba_buysellthree_260310.jpg
05:01
Tatum puts Celtics in driver’s seat to win East
nbc_nba_buyselltwo_260310.jpg
09:59
Is Celtics’ White a top-20 player in the NBA?
sgawembyforphil.jpg
10:56
Wembanyama passing Jokic in MVP race behind SGA
nbc_nba_enjoydk_260310.jpg
04:20
Wembanyama primed to make ‘statement’ vs. Celtics
nbc_nba_enjoydenokcrecap_260310.jpg
09:11
Things ‘not good’ in Denver after loss to Thunder
nbc_bte_bossas_260310.jpg
01:31
Can Tatum help Celtics break Spurs’ win streak?
nbc_bte_minlal_260310.jpg
01:32
Are Lakers worth betting on against Timberwolves?
nbc_nba_nykvlac_260309.jpg
01:58
Highlights: Clippers earn controlled win vs Knicks
nbc_nba_djjpostgameintv_260309.jpg
02:40
Jones Jr: Clippers putting their best foot forward
nbc_nba_nykvlac_digitalhit_260309.jpg
01:31
Clippers’ youth playing hard and becoming fun
nbc_nba_kawhipostgameintv_260309.jpg
58
Kawhi praises LAC’s defense, 3-point efficiency
nbc_nba_last2plays_260309.jpg
01:14
SGA buries Nuggets with knockout triple
nbc_nba_denokcdigital_260309.jpg
02:00
Nuggets-Thunder felt like a ‘heavyweight’ fight
nbc_nba_okcden_260309.jpg
02:03
HLs: Nuggets, Thunder deliver an instant classic
nbc_nba_sgaint_260309.jpg
01:17
SGA breaks down ‘perfectly executed’ game-winner

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_northwesternpennsthls_260310.jpg
05:18
Highlights: Northwestern tames Nittany Lions
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbynotrade_260310.jpg
10:20
Florio: Deeper reason for BAL nixing Crosby deal
nbc_cbb_marylandvsoregonhls_260310.jpg
05:40
Highlights: Maryland tops Oregon in B1G Tournament
nbc_cbb_danhurleyinterview_260310.jpg
13:14
Hurley: UConn not entitled to advance in tourney
nbc_pft_genosmith_260310.jpg
05:33
Smith’s return gives Jets ‘short-term veteran’ QB
nbc_pft_romeodoubs_260310.jpg
02:11
Why Packers were comfortable letting Doubs walk
nbc_pft_ajbrown_260310.jpg
03:00
‘Ship has sailed’ for AJB to remain with Eagles
nbc_pft_sundayticket_260310.jpg
08:35
NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit appeal moves forward
nbc_cfb_usclemoncomp_260310.jpg
03:32
Highlights from Lemon’s Biletnikoff campaign
nbc_cbb_bigtentournyproj_260310.jpg
03:39
Big Ten offers contenders, X Factors in March
nbc_cbb_bigtenfield_260310.jpg
04:12
Breaking down the Big Ten Tournament field
nbc_dls_shorterseason_260319.jpg
04:03
Have players been ‘deconditioned’ in today’s NBA?
nbc_dls_svgnba_260310.jpg
05:26
Van Gundy ‘absolutely shocked’ by Tatum’s return
nbc_dls_wbc_260310.jpg
07:46
Ohtani, Judge shining in WBC amid peak of careers
nbc_dls_malikwillis_260310.jpg
08:43
Willis was ‘best of the available options’ for MIA
nbc_roto_ricodowdlesteelers_260310.jpg
01:25
Dowdle must overcome Warren for fantasy relevance
nbc_roto_wandalerobinsontitans_260310.jpg
01:31
Robinson has ‘great’ fantasy upside with Titans
nbc_roto_mikeevans49ers_260310.jpg
01:28
Evans still capable of fantasy WR1 output in SF
nbc_roto_tuatagovailoafalcons_260310.jpg
01:20
Tua is a ‘small upgrade’ for ATL’s skill players
nbc_dps_albertbreerinterview_260310.jpg
14:52
Breer: LV made a ‘good overspend’ on Linderbaum
nbc_ffhh_willis_260310.jpg
07:22
Could Willis be ‘Justin Fields 2.0?’
nbc_ffhh_pierce_260310.jpg
09:44
Will Pierce evolve to Colts’ clear No. 1 option?
nbc_bte_bigtenchampionv2_260310.jpg
01:45
Michigan a ‘healthy favorite’ for Big Ten tourney
nbc_bte_accchampion_260310.jpg
01:46
Duke an ‘obvious’ bet to win ACC tournament
nbc_ffhh_etienne_260310.jpg
04:42
Etienne Jr. signing a ‘huge addition’ for Saints
nbc_ffhh_evans_260310.jpg
04:11
49ers bringing in Evans is ‘great business’
nbc_ffhh_bigfasurprise_260310.jpg
09:44
Biggest surprises from NFL free agency so far
nbc_dps_chiefsfreeagency_260310.jpg
04:45
Chiefs re-sign Kelce, add Walker in free agency
nbc_dps_nflfreeagency_260310.jpg
08:18
Linderbaum, Willis lead first wave of free agency
nbc_dps_nuggetsthunder_260310.jpg
03:58
SGA has his MVP moment against Nuggets