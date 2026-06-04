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Kings lacking building blocks for the future
June 4, 2026 03:35 PM
Grant Liffmann and Jay Croucher assess the offseason outlook for the Sacramento Kings, with a lack of true building blocks for the future and veterans who have lost their value.
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