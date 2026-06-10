2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional

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Big 12 commish and ADs meet, discuss Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s NCAA eligibility restored by court
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Notebook: Jacob Misiorowski has arrived, Tarik Skubal’s miracle surgery, and more
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Brewers reliever Brian Fitzpatrick seeks 2nd opinion after getting diagnosed with partial UCL sprain
Associated Press
,
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,
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Carlesimo: Physicality of NBA is ‘unbelievable’
Do Vikings have the QB of the future on roster?
Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference
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Watch the farthest-flying canines compete in the 2026 Dog Diving Eastern Regional at the Incredible Dog Challenge.
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