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Big 12 commish and ADs meet, discuss Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s NCAA eligibility restored by court
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MLB Notebook: Jacob Misiorowski has arrived, Tarik Skubal’s miracle surgery, and more
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Brewers reliever Brian Fitzpatrick seeks 2nd opinion after getting diagnosed with partial UCL sprain

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Carlesimo: Physicality of NBA is ‘unbelievable’
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Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference

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Top News

Brett Yormark
Big 12 commish and ADs meet, discuss Texas Tech QB Brendan Sorsby’s NCAA eligibility restored by court
nbc_roto_skubal_260608.jpg
MLB Notebook: Jacob Misiorowski has arrived, Tarik Skubal’s miracle surgery, and more
Brian Fitzpatrick
Brewers reliever Brian Fitzpatrick seeks 2nd opinion after getting diagnosed with partial UCL sprain

Top Clips

GettyImages-2280602617_copy.jpg
Carlesimo: Physicality of NBA is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_pftjjorkyler_260610.jpg
Do Vikings have the QB of the future on roster?
nbc_pft_joelbitonio_260610.jpg
Bitonio pokes fun at Manziel in press conference

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
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2026 IDC Dog Diving Eastern Regional

June 10, 2026 10:35 AM
Watch the farthest-flying canines compete in the 2026 Dog Diving Eastern Regional at the Incredible Dog Challenge.

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