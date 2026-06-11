 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun v Toronto Tempo
Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT
MLB: JUN 05 Pirates at Braves
Pirates place CF Oneil Cruz on 10-day injured list with broken left hand
Boston Red Sox v. Tampa Bay Rays
Rasmussen fans a career-high 13 as Rays sweep Red Sox with a 7-5 win

Top Clips

nbc_nba_game3V2_260610.jpg
What are the Knicks keys to success in Game 4?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftevaluation_260610.jpg
Where do Brown, Wagler, Acuff rank ahead of draft?
bridges_mpx.jpg
Will Knicks’ Bridges ‘bounce back’ in Game 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun v Toronto Tempo
Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT
MLB: JUN 05 Pirates at Braves
Pirates place CF Oneil Cruz on 10-day injured list with broken left hand
Boston Red Sox v. Tampa Bay Rays
Rasmussen fans a career-high 13 as Rays sweep Red Sox with a 7-5 win

Top Clips

nbc_nba_game3V2_260610.jpg
What are the Knicks keys to success in Game 4?
nbc_nba_enjoy_draftevaluation_260610.jpg
Where do Brown, Wagler, Acuff rank ahead of draft?
bridges_mpx.jpg
Will Knicks’ Bridges ‘bounce back’ in Game 4?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Jordan Walker powers the Cardinals past the Mets 9-2 for their 6th straight victory

  
Published June 10, 2026 10:30 PM
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at New York Mets

Jun 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Jordan Walker (18) runs out an RBI single against the New York Mets during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Gregory Fisher/Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jordan Walker homered and drove in four runs, his latest big game in a breakout season, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the New York Mets 9-2 on Wednesday night to match a season high with their sixth straight victory.

St. Louis starter Andre Pallante (7-4) allowed two runs and three hits in six innings. Pallante earned his third straight win and surpassed his win total from 2025 when he finished 6-15.

Walker knocked in the first run with an RBI single off New York opener Austin Warren (1-3) in a two-run first. Walker gave the Cardinals a 7-0 lead in the fourth by hammering David Peterson’s fastball into the center-field seats for a three-run shot.

Walker’s single and 401-foot drive gave him 52 RBIs, one more than his previous career best set in his rookie season. He also surpassed his previous high by hitting his 17th homer, and he has at least one RBI in five straight games.

The 24-year-old Walker had multiple hits for the fifth time in six games and is batting .424 over his last seven games.

Nelson Velázquez preceded Walker’s homer with a two-run shot in the third to give the Cardinals a 4-0 lead. Alec Burlerson homered for the second straight night in the ninth and extended his hitting streak to 10 games.

St. Louis has outscored the Mets 16-2 in the first two games of the three-game series.

Masyn Winn added an RBI and reached base three times. José Fermín provided an RBI single as the Cardinals won a sixth straight game for the second time this year.

Francisco Alvarez hit a two-run homer in his second game back after missing four weeks with a torn meniscus in his knee, but the Mets were held to three hits. Juan Soto was 0 for 3 and is mired in a 3-for-30 skid.

Warren threw 33 pitches to seven hitters in his second appearance as an opener. Peterson was tagged for six runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Up next

St. Louis RHP Hunter Dobbins (1-0, 2.77 ERA) faces New York RHP Christian Scott (2-0, 2.50) in the series finale Thursday afternoon.