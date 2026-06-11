Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT

Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 106-102 in overtime Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

The Tempo (7-5) won for the fourth time in five games. They trailed by 14 points in the second quarter.

Sykes was 13 of 13 on free throws, making four in the final 1:19 of regulation. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, and Laura Juskaite had 19.

Aaliyah Edwards — from Kingston, Ontario — had a career-high 24 points for the Sun (2-12). She was 8 of 9 from the field.

Leila Lacau also had 24 points for Connecticut.

Up next

Sun: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Tempo: At Washington on Friday night.