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Sykes matches career high with 38 points, expansion Tempo outlast Sun 106-102 in OT

  
Published June 10, 2026 10:34 PM
Connecticut Sun v Toronto Tempo

PORTLAND, OR - JUNE 10: Brittney Sykes #20 of the Toronto Tempo dribbles the ball during the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup game against the Connecticut Sun on June 10, 2026 at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2026 NBAE (Photo by Tara Walton/NBAE via Getty Images)

Tara Walton/NBAE via Getty Images

Brittney Sykes matched her career high with 38 points and the expansion Toronto Tempo rallied to beat the Connecticut Sun 106-102 in overtime Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

The Tempo (7-5) won for the fourth time in five games. They trailed by 14 points in the second quarter.

Sykes was 13 of 13 on free throws, making four in the final 1:19 of regulation. Marina Mabrey added 21 points, and Laura Juskaite had 19.

Aaliyah Edwards — from Kingston, Ontario — had a career-high 24 points for the Sun (2-12). She was 8 of 9 from the field.

Leila Lacau also had 24 points for Connecticut.

Up next

Sun: Host Indiana on Saturday.

Tempo: At Washington on Friday night.