AUTO: OCT 18 NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500
Recent runs have Kyle Larson confident heading to Martinsville
MLB: Playoffs-Seattle Mariners at Toronto Blue Jays
Rookie Trey Yesavage to start World Series opener for Blue Jays, just his 7th big league game
Ruth Chepngetich
Ruth Chepngetich, marathon world record holder, banned 3 years after positive test

nbc_roto_terryrozier_251023.jpg
Rozier arrest thins already light Heat guard depth
nbc_roto_cooperflagg_251023.jpg
Flagg fantasy managers shouldn’t panic after debut
nbc_roto_victorwem_251023.jpg
Wemby justifies fantasy ADP with monster outing

WNBAPortland Fire

Portland, OR
Portland

WNBA: Finals-Phoenix Mercury at Las Vegas Aces
WNBA and players’ union spar over CBA negotiations, revenue sharing
Tension is rising in the ongoing labor battle between the WNBA and the union representing the players, with the existing collective bargaining agreement expiring next week and no new deal in sight.
Players, owners, fans 'lacking trust' in Englebert
October 13, 2025 03:46 PM
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby take a look at WNBA commissioner Cathy Englebert's relationship with players and owners amid CBA negotiations and what has come to light following Napheesa Collier's statement.
Rotoworld Player News

  • Alex Sarama
    POR Head Coach
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    The Portland Fire announced Alex Sarama as the franchise’s first head coach.
    The Fire are one of two teams that will enter the WNBA next season, and the franchise has gone to the NBA ranks to find its first head coach. Sarama most recently served as an assistant on Kenny Atkinson’s staff in Cleveland, helping lead the Cavaliers to 64 regular-season wins and a second-round playoff appearance in 2024-25. His focus as an assistant coach at multiple stops has been on player development, which can be helpful for a franchise that will build its roster from scratch, starting with the expansion draft (if the WNBPA and the league’s owners agree to a new collective bargaining agreement).