Jada Richard scores 20 as No. 6 LSU women beat Florida 89-60

  
Published January 27, 2026 01:20 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. — Jada Richard scored 20 points and No. 6 LSU pulled away in the second half for an 89-60 victory over Florida on Monday night.

It was the fifth straight Southeastern Conference win for the Tigers (19-2, 5-2) after they lost their first two league games to Kentucky and Vanderbilt.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had 15 points and Amiya Joiner added 14 points and 10 rebounds. Mikaylah Williams scored 12 as LSU opened a three-game SEC homestand.

Florida (13-9, 1-6) was led by Liv McGill, who had team highs of 14 points and eight rebounds.

LSU led 22-19 at the end of the first quarter, but it took a while to pull away. During an eight-minute stretch, the Tigers missed 10 of 13 shots — many of them open looks.

The Gators, who got their first SEC win eight days ago, went toe-to-toe with LSU. They turned to physical play, forcing five turnovers in a 2:42 span.

After Laila Reynolds gave Florida a 27-26 lead with 5:36 left in the first half, LSU closed on a 10-2 run for a 36-29 lead at the break. Williams assisted on two of the Tigers’ baskets and closed the half with a driving jumper.

Richard scored 12 of LSU’s 27 third-quarter points, and the Tigers took a 63-45 lead into the fourth. They scored 11 third-period points off six Florida turnovers.

Fulwiley took charge for LSU in the fourth with 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks. She chased down McGill for a rejection of her fast-break layup attempt.

Up next

Florida: Thursday at home vs. Texas.

LSU: Thursday at home vs. Arkansas.