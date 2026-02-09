Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Playoffs-Milwaukee Brewers at Los Angeles Dodgers
Red Sox acquire Caleb Durbin in trade with Brewers to address third base
NCAA Basketball: Oklahoma State at Arizona
Arizona holds No. 1 spot for 9th week in AP Top 25; Houston rises to No. 3, Kentucky returns at 25th
MLB: Texas Rangers at Cleveland Guardians
2026 Fantasy Baseball Third Base Rankings: José Ramírez, Junior Caminero lead top-heavy position
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nba_draftkings_260209.jpg
Bet on Hornets’ Knueppel to show out vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_gradingdeadlineV2_260209.jpg
Beecham grades the 2026 NBA trade deadline
nbc_dps_billcowherintr_260209.jpg
Cowher: Pats didn’t adjust vs. Seahawks defense

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Duke surges to No. 11 in AP Top 25 women’s poll with 15-game win streak; UConn-UCLA still 1-2

  
Published February 9, 2026 01:28 PM

Duke climbed up to No. 11 in The Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll on Monday thanks to a 15-game winning streak.

The Blue Devils took over sole possession of first place in the ACC last week with a one-point victory over then-No. 6 Louisville. Duke, which jumped six places this week, hasn’t lost since a 16-point defeat to LSU on Dec. 4 that left the team 3-6.

UConn remained the unanimous No. 1 team in the poll as the Huskies continue to steamroll through the regular season. They received all 31 first-place votes from a national media panel after routing DePaul by 46 points and Butler by 32 last week. UConn has won 20 consecutive games by at least 25 points — the longest such streak by a Division I team in over 25 years.

UCLA, South Carolina and Texas followed the Huskies. The Bruins edged then-No. 8 Michigan by three points Sunday to remain in first and undefeated in the Big Ten. The Longhorns beat LSU, which dropped one spot to sixth. Vanderbilt moved back up to fifth.

Michigan, Ohio State, Louisville and Oklahoma round out the top 10 this week.

Falling just short

Three of Michigan’s four losses this season have come by three points to No. 1 UConn, No. 2 UCLA and No. 5 Vanderbilt. The Wolverines have shown they can consistently play with the best teams in the country.

Conference supremacy

The SEC remained the top conference with nine teams in the poll. The Big Ten is next with seven. The Big 12 has four teams, the Atlantic Coast Conference has three, and the Big East and Ivy League each have one.

Games of the week

No. 17 TCU at No. 12 Baylor, Thursday. First place in the Big 12 will be on the line as the Bears have a one-game lead in the standings on the Horned Frogs, who also host third-place West Virginia on Sunday.

No. 24 Princeton at Columbia, Friday. The top spot in the Ivy League will be on the line as the Tigers visit the Lions. Princeton holds a one-game lead in the standings over Columbia and Harvard. The Lions handed the Tigers their lone loss in conference play when they met two weeks ago.