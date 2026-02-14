Baylor’s Tyce Armstrong becomes second college baseball player with three grand slams in game

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Judge in Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar’s eligibility lawsuit says he’ll make decision soon
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin slays another giant as Badgers roll to 92-71 win over No. 10 Michigan State
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Report: Pitcher Zac Gallen agrees to one-year deal to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Top Clips

nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Judge in Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar’s eligibility lawsuit says he’ll make decision soon
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
Wisconsin slays another giant as Badgers roll to 92-71 win over No. 10 Michigan State
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres
Report: Pitcher Zac Gallen agrees to one-year deal to return to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Top Clips

nbc_nba_vincevstmac_260213.jpg
Highlights: Team Vince vs Team T-Mac, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_austinvsmelo_260213.jpg
Highlights: Team Melo vs Team Austin, Rising Stars
nbc_nba_melopostgameintv_260213.jpg
Team Melo ‘stayed the course’ to advance to finals

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Baylor’s Tyce Armstrong becomes second college baseball player with three grand slams in game

  
Published February 13, 2026 10:50 PM

WACO, Texas — Tyce Armstrong hit three grand slams in his Baylor debut Friday night in the Bears’ 15-2 season-opening victory over New Mexico State, just the second college baseball player to ever accomplish that feat.

“I’m speechless,” Armstrong said. “It’s the coolest thing I’ve ever been a part of.”

He joins Louisville’s Jim LaFountain as the only players with that distinction. LaFountain hit two of his three grand slams in the same inning on March 24, 1976, in the second game of a doubleheader against Western Kentucky. He also hit a two-run home run in the 26-4 victory that was called in the fifth inning.

No Major League Baseball player has ever hit three grand slams in one game. Thirteen players have had two in a game.

Armstrong, a senior first baseman, transferred from Texas-Arlington, where he had 17 homers and 87 RBIs over three seasons.

Against New Mexico State, he went 3 or 4 with 12 RBIs.

Armstrong hit all three homers to left field — a 401-foot shot in the third inning, a 407-foot blast in the fourth and a 386-foot homer in the seventh.